BOOKS: ‘Girl with the red hair’ struck fear in Nazi thugs

Initially Hannie’s parents were apprehensive about concealing her Jewish friends. Sonja and Philine were forced to stay in one room together; they were soon going stir crazy with boredom. Hannie was spending most of her time at a safe house where Resistance members were hatching schemes to subvert and liquidate their oppressors.

A handsome young comrade named Jan began training Hannie. He taught her how to use a gun. Then he showed her how to kill Nazis. They began working as a team. Hannie became a lethal force within the Resistance. She also started falling in love with Jan.

She earned her reputation. Witnesses recalled one important clue about this secretive killer who could vanish so quickly into the night astride her wooden-wheeled bicycle, that she had red hair. Hannie was forced to dye her hair black and started wearing disguises.

They finally caught her when the war was almost over. They tortured her. She told them nothing. She spit in their faces. They killed her. Initially she became a national hero. She was also being lionized in places like East Germany. Call it a complication. Once the Iron Curtain fell it became acceptable again to honor her.

They built a monument in her hometown. In “To Die Beautiful” Buzzy Jackson has erected a literary edifice to this woman who passionately fired her retribution into the dark hearts of those evil oppressors. Let us never forget Hannie.

Correction: In last week’s column I mentioned Don Winslow’s final novel. It will be out next year and the title has been changed. The new title will be “City in Ruins.”

