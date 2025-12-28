Book Nook: If you only read one book next year, make it this one

That book now known as “Where the Deer and the Antelope Play” was written years ago, it won a contest, that was it, he never published it. It seemed he never would.

This year he called to ask if I would read the manuscript of this buried treasure. He was finally publishing it. I began reading. Within a couple of pages, I was in tears, It has one of the most evocative, magnetic, transformative openings I have ever experienced.

As the story starts, his main character, Stewart, is riding on a bus through high desert Oregon. Out in the middle of nowhere he insists the driver drop him off there. The bus takes off while Stewart begins hiking away from the road. As he gets farther along he starts throwing away stuff in his backpack.

Stewart was an affluent businessman. His life is shattered. Marriage blew up. His children avoid him. The doctor gave him the bad news, he will die. Soon. It becomes clear to readers he’s now hiking out here to accelerate the process.

As this is happening we are savoring the stark beauty of the landscape. Donahoe’s deep affection for that natural world leads us across captivating vistas as Stewart stumbles along through the brush. We wonder, where is this going? He hasn’t killed himself yet, what’s he waiting for?

Suddenly we encounter the woman of Stewart’s dreams. This is the most beautiful scene in the book. Eventually we meet the old rancher who befriends Stewart. I’m being very cautious to reserve the delights of this adventure to readers. This is a love story that transforms into a thriller. The drama and tension builds as developers plot to clear cut the old growth forest to turn it into a vacation spot for the rich.

The author originally wrote this as a screenplay. It moves quickly. This novel is as brutally gorgeous as the natural world it depicts. If you cannot locate a copy my friend has assured me that Dark Star Books in Yellow Springs has it in stock. I’m not writing this review because Rick is my friend, I wrote it because this long-hidden book is beyond fabulous. It deserves to be read.