BOGO special ticket offer for readers: Green Day with the Dayton Philharmonic

Dayton Daily News readers have exclusive access to 50% off of tickets to the June 1 performance of “The Music of Green Day” with the Dayton Philharmonic “Rockin’ Orchestra” concert series, in a special partnership with the Dayton Performing Arts Alliance.
The concert is a full symphonic production featuring music from five-time Grammy Award-winning punk-rock band Green Day. A group of professional rock musicians and singers will accompany the DPAA Rockin’ Orchestra as they play the band’s iconic hits, including their multi-million sellers, “Basket Case” and “Good Riddance,” and more. Don’t be an “American Idiot” - join the concert and take advantage of a special discount code for Buy one, Get one free tickets below.
WHAT: The Music of Green Day concert with the Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra
WHEN: Saturday, June 1, 7:30 p.m.
SPECIAL OFFER: Use the code “DDNBOGO” when purchasing tickets online or over the phone. You can purchase tickets online here or by calling the DPAA Box Office at (937) 228-3630.
Are you a Dayton Daily News subscriber?
Join our subscriber only pre-concert reception: the Dayton Daily News staff will have lite bites and a cash bar ahead of the show for a chance to meet Dayton Philharmonic maestro Neal Gittleman and our Dayton Daily News staff. Space is limited. Subscribers must reserve a spot at this special occasion, and participation is limited to the first 150 registrants. This event is first come, first served and requires you to register by filling out this form below.