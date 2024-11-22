Big star announced as headliner for 2025′s Voices of America Country Music Festival

The headlining act is the third to be announced by festival organizers. Rucker is the Thursday, Aug. 7, 2025 headliner and he joins Bailey Zimmerman and HARDY. There is still one more to be announced, officials said Friday.

The annual festival brings thousands of country music fans to Butler County and will be in its third year in 2025. Passes to attend are already on sale.

Concertgoers will experience a gathering of country music’s biggest names, and more than 30 artists will perform on four different stages over the course of the four-day event. The previous festival drew more than 100,000 people.

“We saw a high demand for tickets in Year 2. People who bought tickets in 2024 have had access to buy tickets for 2025, and we’ve seen a huge positive response in ticket buyers for next year. So, once we start rolling out the headliners, word is going to spread very quickly, and we do anticipate the festival to be sold out by the spring,” said Carly Adams, marketing manager for the Voices of America Country Music Festival.

Credit: Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP Credit: Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP