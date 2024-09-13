Big Family Business: A’ Rhythm in Shoes’ revival at the Foundry Theater

Long-heralded for their combination of percussive dance and Appalachian music, choreographer Sharon Leahy and composer Rick Good have been making art since the 1980s. From 1987 to 2010, Leahy and Good’s collaboration in “Rhythm in Shoes” infused the spirit of traditional dance and music — like swing tunes & tap, hoedowns & clogging — revamped with a modern sensibility.

“Big Family Business,” while an offshoot of “Rhythm in Shoes,” is a totally original project. But it will continue to deliver driving, old-time music to spur fancy dances informed by humor and the truth.

Along with seven distinct musicians and four percussive dancers, representing three dynamic artistic families, “Big Family Business” will bring much of what “Rhythm in Shoes” was known for to the Foundry Stage.

The new show blends the traditional and the contemporary with full set of music and dance numbers. Afterwards, the stage will be transformed into a dance floor where Leahy will call a gender-neutral, all-ages and all-levels barn dance. A powerhouse old-timey band, led by Good and Linzay Young, will score the communal dancing that’ll end the night.

“Putting this show up is an honor and a joy,” said Chris Westhoff, the Director of the Foundry Theater who is also a musician in the show. “I am excited for our local audience to be witness to the merging of these musical voices and worlds, and to get to participate in the community dance.”

The Family Business is Leahy and Good’s current catch-all for whatever project they might dream up, often featuring any or all of the usual suspects, many of whom are family. But when it grows to include extended family, that’s when it becomes “Big Family Business.”

Beth Wright, who danced in “Rhythm in Shoes,” is dancing in this concert with her daughter, Violet. Additionally, in the band, Chris Westhoff and his wife, Chloe Manor, and her step-father, Bob Lucas, will round out this multigenerational ensemble of families, with many decades of performance experience between them.

The concert promises to captivate, comfort and amuse, all for the benefit of the community.

“Performance art is all about connecting people,” Leahy said. “The culture is so divisive. I think that’s got to come somewhat from our lack of gathering together and sharing things that are universal. We’re not experiencing those things together anymore. This is our effort to get people moving and get them connected again.”

Leahy says she’s a forward-looking change agent, a current artist who’s always trying to reach the people, serve the community and improve our condition here in this human life form.

“The more we can bring people together, the better our society will be these days,” Leahy said. “‘Big Family Business’ will show people the deep connection between family and families that ‘Rhythm in Shoes’ did — it will give you all the feels. You’ll feel sad, you’ll feel happy, you’ll feel excited, you’ll feel like you viscerally want to get up and join in.”

And luckily, this show will give us that opportunity.

How to go

What: Big Family Business: A Rhythm in Shoes Revival

When: 7 p.m. Sept. 21

Where: The Foundry Theater, 920 Corry St., Yellow Springs

Tickets: antiochcollege.edu/event/the-big-family-business-a-rhythm-in-shoes-revival-at-the-foundry-theater/