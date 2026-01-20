Beans do it all: nutritious, versatile and budget‑friendly

When buying dry beans, inspect the package and look for firm, clean, whole beans of uniform size and color. Some varieties, such as large limas, are more susceptible to being broken or having broken seed coats than other varieties.

However, broken, wrinkled or blistered beans will seldom affect the appearance taste and nutritional quality of the finished bean dish. Bulk bins are a great place to find an assortment of dried beans, and let you buy just the amount you need. Use your imagination.

You can usually swap out one bean for another in recipe.

Store dry beans in an airtight container in a cool, dark, dry place. Label with the date they were purchased and try to use within one year for best quality. Store cans of beans in a cool dry place. Look for a “Best if used by” date on the can to help know how long to store them.

If the can is leaking, bulging on the ends or spurts when opened, throw it away. Refrigerate cooked or opened beans in a covered container that is not made of metal. Use within five days.

Freeze cooked or opened canned beans for longer storage. Use a freezer-quality container. Cover beans with cooking liquid or water, leaving room for expansion. Use within 2-3 months for best quality.

Beans are good for you. They provide more protein for your money than most other foods. One cup of beans will provide over 1/3 of your daily protein needs.

Beans are naturally low in fat and salt, with no cholesterol and are high in fiber and complex carbohydrates. They are packed with vitamins and minerals, including B, E, calcium, potassium and iron. One cup of cooked beans contains about 230 calories.

Preparing and cooking dry beans.

Sort: Before soaking beans, pick them over and remove any damaged beans, small stones, or dirt. Soak: Most beans will rehydrate to triple their dry size, so be sure to start with a large enough pot. Choose one of the following ways to soak your beans: Hot soak: Hot soaking helps reduce intestinal gas. For each pound of dry beans, add 10 cups of hot water; heat to boiling and let boil for 2-3 minutes. Remove from heat, cover, and set aside for up to 4 hours. Quick soak: For each pound of dry beans, add 10 cups hot water, heat it to boiling and boil for 2-3 minutes. Remove from heat, cover, and set aside for at least one hour. Overnight soak: For each pound (2 cups) dry beans, add 10 cups cold water and let soak overnight, or at least 8 hours. Cook: Drain soaking water and rinse beans. Cover beans with fresh water. Simmer for 1 1/2 to 2 hours until tender.

Cooking tips:

To avoid broken or mushy beans, boil gently and stir very little.

Taste-test beans for desired tenderness

Food containing acid such as tomatoes, lemon juice, or vinegar will slow cooking and softening of the beans. Add these items last.

Brown Rice with Corn and Beans

Makes 6 (1/2 cup servings)

110 calories per serving

1 cup low-sodium broth

1 package low-sodium taco seasoning

1 cup instant brown rice

1/3 cup of salsa

1/2 cup corn (frozen or canned, drained and rinsed)

1/2 cup black beans (cooked or canned, drained and rinsed)

Bring the vegetable broth and seasonings to boil in a medium pan. Add the rice, salsa, corn, and beans. Turn heat to low, cover saucepan and let cook undisturbed for 10 minutes. Gently stir before serving.

Easy Skillet Chili

Makes 10 (2/3 cup) servings

180 calories per serving

1 lb. lean ground meat

1 onion, chopped

2 teaspoons chili powder

1 can (14.5 ounces) tomatoes, chopped with juice

2 cans (15 ounces each) beans, drained and rinsed (try black, pinto, kidney, or others)

1 can condensed tomato soup

In a large skillet over medium-high heat, brown meat, and onion. Cook on medium-low heat for 5 minutes. Stir it often. Drain grease from pan. Add chili powder and stir. Cook for 3-5 minutes. Add tomatoes, drained beans, and tomato soup. Add 1 soup can of water; stir and simmer for at least 30 minutes.

Tips: Add diced green chiles, hot peppers, sauteed fresh mushrooms, fresh sauteed garlic, extra chili powder, and fresh cilantro for extra color and flavor.