Animal connection helps keep seniors young at heart

Animals can reduce isolation, help people manage stress and promote physical activity. The National Council on Aging website cites a study that dog owners are 34 percent more likely to walk 150 minutes per week than non-dog owners.

NCOA also emphasizes that seniors with pets have enhanced mobility and balance, due to animal care.

Cheryl Kerr learned about the importance of animal connection after she and her husband, Terry, welcomed Bailey in their lives about two years ago. Kerr estimates that Bailey, a lab mix, is about 9 years old.

“Life has gotten a lot more fun,” Kerr said. “I never noticed how quiet it was in the house. Things are much livelier now that we have Bailey.”

Ashley Camden, who works in Communications and Grants for SICSA, notes that pets can help create a routine and motivate seniors to keep moving and connect with other pet people in the area.

“It’s hard to explain just how life changing the human-animal bond can be, but animals really do have such a profound impact on people,” she said. “When you have a relationship with a pet, you start to think of them as your family. For older people who may have lost family members and friends, the unconditional love of a pet can provide a great deal of comfort and help limit the loneliness and isolation which many people struggle with in their later years.”

According to Camden, pet ownership can also include mental health benefits.

“Even just watching a fish tank or petting an animal for 10 minutes has been shown to lower blood pressure and cortisol levels,” she said. “There’s also evidence to suggest that pets can help improve cognitive function in older people and may help slow the progression of dementia and Alzheimer’s.”

Senior citizens should consider adding a collar with a bell to their pet to help avoid tripping hazards. Gates can also be used to create pet-free zones. Seniors should also evaluate their home to ensure animal toys, bedding or water/food bowls do not become a trip hazard. Pet friendly housing options can also be a concern if a senior citizen needs to move from their home.

“You have to evaluate your living situation and get what works for you,” Kerr said. “It’s more responsibility but I wouldn’t trade it for anything.”

People with mobility issues may find guinea pigs, rabbits or birds are a good fit for them. Another option is adopting a mellow senior animal, with a lower energy level.

New pet parents should ensure they can financially support a new family member, including vaccinations, food, toys, collars, bedding, shelter, grooming, sick visits, medications or emergencies. It may also be wise to consider pet insurance. Smaller breed animals tend to live longer, so longevity must also be considered. Camden advises people to create a contingency plan for personal emergencies.

“I’d recommend identifying at least two people who will take care of your pets if something renders you unable to care for them,” she said. “Make sure to have an actual discussion with these people; don’t just assume they’ll step in to help.”

It is important to take steps to prepare for a new family member before bringing them into the home. Research the breed to understand their needs and energy level, and find training classes in the area. Be sure to have a checkup with a veterinarian within a few days of bringing the animal home.

If an individual’s personal situation is not right for welcoming a new pet, volunteering or fostering may be an option.

“It’s a great way to get the benefits of animal companionship without the long-term financial burden,” Camden said. “Plus, you’re supporting a good cause.”

Kerr agrees, noting that Bailey has had a positive impact on her and her husband.

“Having a dog and taking her on walks is good for everyone. It keeps us moving and keeps her healthy,” she said. “She’s brought so much joy to our home.”

