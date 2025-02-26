Amy Schneider reflects on young readers edition of her memoir: ‘I can do more than nothing’

The book is slated to be released March 4.

In her memoir, Schneider, who ranks second all-time in “Jeopardy!” history, explored in fearless, fascinating fashion the highs and lows of her childhood while also sharing compelling insights into gender and sexual identity. The idea of repurposing her story to suit a young audience might seem challenging but she leaned on her youth, especially her admiration of Beverly Cleary.

“When I was a young reader, one of the books I remember borrowing from the library a lot was a behind-the-scenes look of the making of the PBS series ‘Ramona,’” said Schneider, 45. “It reminded me that kids are way more interested in just a bunch of interesting facts than adults. So, I didn’t need to worry about writing a storyline. There are a few things added, particularly the focus on my teachers and adding some ‘Jeopardy!’ trivia questions at the end.”

When it came to telling her story, the Chaminade Julienne High School graduate always had a young audience in mind. Before she began examining a plethora of topics including sex and relationships, drugs and alcohol, Tarot and astrology, and pop culture tidbits, her Author’s Note promised young readers a version of the book for them. That moment has arrived and her identity is immediately addressed.

“One of the best things about becoming well-known from ‘Jeopardy!’ is all the young fans I have heard from,” said Schneider in her Author’s Note. “This book is for you! As you likely already know from the cover and the title page, my name is Amy. But what you might not know is that, until I was in my thirties, I went by a different name, the name my parents had given me,” Schneider said.

“I was raised as a boy. Some part of me always knew that I wasn’t a boy, but it took me a long time to figure that out. So now I go by Amy, and the personal pronouns I use are she/her. If you don’t already know the term ‘transgender,’ a transgender person is someone whose gender identity is different from the one it was thought to be at birth.”

She said it was important to bring certain subjects into the spotlight she didn’t have the chance to read about when she was younger, especially for kids who are transgender or have faced learning difficulties.

“Whether it’s being transgender or having ADHD, those are experiences I didn’t get to read about when I was a kid,” Schneider said. “I (can) show kids what it feels like to be trans and also (discuss) some of the things I found difficult about school, especially keeping things organized, but I was also able to very successful by working with what I had.”

‘I have the opportunity of this platform’

Due to the content of her book, Schneider is fully aware that it could be banned. But that wouldn’t necessarily be a bad thing.

“I’ve joked with my publicist about this,” she said. “Once the book starts racketing up the Banned Books List that’ll be good for sales. But that part is out of my control. I’ve come to realize we’re in a worst-case scenario. And now that the worst has happened, I’m still trans. People who are trans are still trans. It’s not going to change. We’re not going anywhere. All they’re trying to do is drive queer people back to the place that we came from originally. There’s nothing they can do that isn’t harder than what we’ve already overcome.”

Delving deeper, she is not shying away from her activism in spite of the volatile political climate.

“I don’t have the responsibility of this platform — I have the opportunity of this platform,” Schneider said. “And I’m so fortunate to have that at a time when so many people who are being targeted feel so helpless. I can do something that isn’t nothing. How much can I accomplish? I have no idea. But I can do more than nothing, which is where a lot of people feel like they’re at.”

‘I’ve learned to trust myself a bit more'

At the moment, Schneider, a writer and former software engineer who resides in Oakland, Ca., is weighing her options. She said last year marked the end of people coming to her with opportunities and now she is figuring out how to create those opportunities herself.

“It’s been a tough shift and I’m still not all the way there yet but that’s been what a lot of last year has been about for me,” she said. “I’ve learned to trust myself a bit more. Whatever good fortune may have come my way I also deserve it because I took opportunities to work on myself in preparation for it.”

By the end of this year her goal is to have a podcast or her own YouTube channel. She’d also like to pursue more comedy ventures, including stand-up, and perhaps return to her love of theater. She looks forward to attending the Origins Game Fair in Columbus in June to promote her books as well.

Schneider, proud of her Dayton roots, admits watching “Jeopardy!” is no longer nightly appointment television but she knows how impactful her legacy has been.

“Whether it’s from this book or just from my life, I know what it would’ve meant to me at a younger age to have seen me now on TV,” she said. “And Dayton is a part of me.”

“Who Is Amy Schneider? Questions on Growing Up, Being Curious, and Winning it Big on Jeopardy!,” is published by Simon & Schuster and priced at $18.99.