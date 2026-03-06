Amish Cook: Circling wings and sacred memories: honoring a life well lived

More songs of heaven were sung as family and friends tenderly covered the grave of a dear person whose quiet kindness had touched many lives. At 14 years old, I had visited their family in Haiti, where they served for five years; a trip that left a deep impression on my young mind.

A number of years later, we asked Marcus to preach at our wedding. Now I pondered how he is safe with our Maker, with perfect understanding of all the mysteries of Christ and the depth of His holiness.

There was a closing prayer and a final song. I was touched as Marcus’ grandchildren and some of the children placed white carnations, roses, and lilies onto the grave. Marcus’ youngest son especially touched deep chords in me, as he is close to my oldest son Austin’s age. I felt for him from the bottom of my heart, and then I thought of how God has been a father to Austin in a very real way. Yes, He would be that for all others who carry that missing space in their lives and trust in Him as their Father.

Afterward, I was chatting with Cousin Bethany, who had done all she could to research what might be done for her father’s leukemia. I loved listening to her and her sisters and in-laws as they shared bits of their journey through those final days and years.

I was all ears as Anita, the oldest daughter, who has a two-and-a-half-week-old baby, told the story of a song that had spoken to their hearts at the very beginning of her dad’s cancer journey. On those first trips to Pittsburgh to see the doctor, their driver would play a CD with the song “The Holy Hills of Heaven Call Me.” She shared how much that song had meant to them, how they had wanted to learn it as a family, but had never been able to find a copy of the words.

Then today, a young minister rose to his feet to offer encouragement and share the good news of Jesus with the 675 people attending the funeral. Imagine how the family felt when he proceeded to read aloud the words to that very song, not knowing how they had treasured it throughout their painful journey.

“And that third verse,” Anita exclaimed softly, “it says, I’ll take my flight like a mighty eagle.”

Together we marveled. “The God who brought that song, and that eagle this afternoon, will take care of all of us,” I said in awe.

Together we made our way back to the community building, where trays of food had been prepared.

As I was finishing my plate of scalloped potatoes, lettuce salad, cupcakes, and mixed fruit, I felt beyond blessed when a widow came and sat across the table from me. The glory of the Lord shone from her countenance as she freely shared of the marvelous provision of her heavenly Father since her husband had passed. My heart was encouraged anew — yes, God is good. May we seek His face and open our hearts to Him, so He can fill us with more abundant life in Him.

Later, my brother Jeriah shared how he had watched that eagle as we sang the final song. By then, most of us had long since lost sight of it. It had become the faintest speck in the sky, still climbing upward. Friends, let us take the hardships that come against us as the current that will raise us up and up, ever closer to our Father who has provided a way for each one of us. Hallelujah!

Classic Scalloped Potatoes

6 cups sliced potatoes (about 1/4-inch thick)

6 tbsp. butter

4 heaping tbsp. all-purpose flour

1 tsp. salt

1/2 tsp. black pepper

4 cups half and half (or 4 cups whole milk)

Tony Chachere’s Original Creole Seasoning or paprika

Preheat oven to 350 F. Coat a 9x13-inch pan with cooking spray. Slice potatoes and set aside. In a large soup pot, melt butter on medium heat, then use a wire whisk to stir in flour. Add salt and pepper, then slowly pour in half and half, still using wire whisk to ensure a smooth consistency with few lumps. Allow sauce to heat up and gently simmer, then add the potatoes. When sauce is just starting to boil, pour mixture into prepared pan. Sprinkle top with either Tony Chachere’s seasoning or paprika. (The creole seasoning adds a nice sprinkling of flavor, though the paprika will still give it an appealing color.) Cover top with foil and bake for about 40-45 minutes, until potatoes are tender when pierced with a fork. This is delicious with any kind of meat, or can even be prepared with diced ham for a complete meal.