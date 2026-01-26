Patriotic swag to personally celebrate America250: Sneakers, hoodies and even home decor

Here’s a look at some of the more unique America250-inspired products.

Wearable and stylish picks

Some of the most buzzworthy America250 products aren’t souvenirs at all — they’re fashion statements.

A standout example is the rise of bold, patriotic sneakers. Small lifestyle brands are leaning all the way into red, white and blue with star-spangled designs. For a streetwear feel, the stars and stripes kicks from The McLemore Boys are a must-have — for both style and a good cause. A portion of the profit from each pair of shoes goes back to Folds of Honor, a U.S.-based nonprofit that provides scholarships to the spouses and children of fallen or disabled military service members.

Graphic apparel is having a moment. Rather than stiff, logo-heavy shirts, many anniversary tees reference 1776–2026 with modern typography or vintage-inspired graphics. The result feels more like a thrift-store find than official merch. Online: America250 tee collection, Joy & Country

For the everyday wardrobe staple, an array of anniversary hats featuring simple embroidery or classic silhouettes offer something for every head and bad hair day: Online: America250 hats

And it doesn’t get more American than hoodies. Amazon offers a collection of America250 men and women’s hoodies in a variety of colors and designs. Online: Women’s vintage hoodie

Lifestyle and everyday fun items

Not everyone wants to wear the celebration — some people want to use it.

America250-themed mugs, blankets and small decor pieces are designed for daily life, not display shelves.

Stoneware coffee mugs with understated anniversary branding are a daily reminder of U.S. history

(online: America250 commemorative stoneware mug). And custom shop Gecko Custom is offering American decals, garden flags and small decor pieces that work for patriotic patios, cars or front porches. (online: America250 collection)

Outdoor displays are another popular category. Flags designed specifically to celebrate 250 years let homeowners mark the milestone without replacing the traditional American flag – perfect for summer barbecues. Online: Anniversary flags

For those cold and cozy days, cuddle up with a classic American tartan blanket, made from 100 percent lambswool. Online: America250 blanket

Unexpected and novelty finds

Some of the most interesting America250 items take a more experiential approach, including heritage seed collections inspired by early American gardens.

These kits include heirloom seeds, planting guides and historical context, allowing people to quite literally grow a piece of history. They’re especially appealing to families, gardeners and anyone looking for a longer-lasting, more personal way to mark the anniversary. Online: America 250 anniversary seed collections

For patriotic pets, the official America250 store is offering blue dog bandanas commemorating the U.S. milestone. Pickleball paddles, socks, candles and even a cutting board are also options for semiquincentennial merch. But really, what’s a celebration without a cowboy foam party hat? Online: America250 Cowboy Foam Party Hat

Traditional keepsake items

While playful items dominate lifestyle trends, classic commemoratives are always the timeless choice.

For the coin collector, the U.S. Mint is releasing a line of America250 coins. The coins are designed to be preserved and passed down through generations, making the anniversary part of a lasting legacy. Online: Semiquincentennial coins

Official lapel pins celebrating America250 make a great gift for the patriot, veteran, or any proud American eager to show red, white and blue pride. Online: 250th Anniversary Pin

Decorative ornaments round out the traditional category for anniversary keepsakes. Official America250 ornaments, including those released through historical institutions and the America250 store, are long-term collectible items that go beyond seasonal décor as a year-round keepsake, and can be brought out every holiday in the coming years as a reminder of this once-in-a-lifetime landmark celebration. Online: America250 official commemorative ornament

For more information on America’s Semiquincentennial – celebrating the anniversary of the signing of Declaration of Independence, visit america250.org.

Content Creator Brooke Bunch may be reached at brooke_bunch@yahoo.com.