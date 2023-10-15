All Things Landscape workshop is returning

I am excited to announce that our annual All Things Landscape workshop is resuming this year. It’s been on hiatus, like everything else, for a few years. It’s great to get back to our educational programming.

We will meet at The Derby at Windy Knoll from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Oct. 27 to talk about topics that may be affecting your landscape, or things you may want to add to your landscape.

I am going to share the most recent annuals and perennials from our cultivar trials. New plants are being introduced yearly and our trials help narrow down those that perform the best in our landscapes.

In recent years, new cultivars of perennials have stormed the market. In fact, some of the perennials in my relatively young garden are now old. While I don’t recommend that you remove all the old ones, I recommend that you consider some of these newer varieties.

I will also be discussing the boxwood dilemma as this has been a huge topic of concern for anyone having boxwoods in the landscape. I am still getting calls about the shrubs turning brown and it’s important to diagnose the problem before you yank them from the ground.

Carrie Brown, Agriculture and Natural Resources Educator in Fairfield County is an extraordinary naturalist with a breadth of experience in teaching. She is going to provide complete details about the spotted lanternfly. It’s the most recent pest to hit our state and as a homeowner or someone responsible for a landscape, you need to know the details.

I keep repeating that the pest won’t kill trees in the landscape, but rather it’s the excretion of honeydew and the following sooty mold that will be your problem. Their preference in the landscape is maple and if you have one or more, you will not like the mess.

This is going to be hands on as Carrie is bringing egg masses (fake of course) and once you learn what they look like, you will be challenged to find them at the facility. It is a good exercise because you will be looking for them this winter and early next spring.

Finally, Carrie is going to talk about invasive species in the landscape. Poison hemlock, garlic mustard, and a few insects that are showing up in landscapes around the state. Learn how to identify them and to manage them.

The cost for the day is $50 and includes lunch. To learn more about the program and to register, go to: http://go.osu.edu/clarkgardenworkshops.

The deadline to register is Oct. 19 and you can register online with a credit card or send a check with the form.

Pamela Corle-Bennett is the state master gardener volunteer coordinator and horticulture educator for Ohio State University Extension. Contact her by email at bennett.27@osu.edu.