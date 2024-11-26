Aging in place? Maintaining independence and autonomy, longer friendships are some of the benefits

Aging in place simply means that an individual wants to stay at home as long as possible as they grow older.

“I recommend to all my patients 20 to 30 minutes of physical activity daily,” said Dr. Carlos Ventura, a geriatric and internal medicine physician at the Years Ahead Center in Kettering. “It has been proven once and again those patients who follow regular exercise routines are the ones likely to stay at home as they age.”

Ventura recommends avoiding harmful activities, such as smoking and excessive alcohol consumption, as well as finding a trusted primary care provider for regular visits.

“Health maintenance and proactively approaching the care of chronic conditions are extremely important for senior adults,” he said.

Local programs, such as the Area Agency on Aging can include caregiving resources, Meals on Wheels or information on specific diagnosis, such as Parkinson’s Disease or dementia. Ventura also notes that many health systems have a care management office for patients and families to learn about community resources.

The benefits of aging in place include maintaining independence and autonomy, continuing relationships with neighbors and friends, familiarity with one’s community and preserving memories.

Jenny Carlson, state director of AARP Ohio, notes that an AARP 2024 Vital Voices survey revealed that nearly 87 percent of Ohioans who are 45 years and older consider staying in their own homes as they age is critically important.

“And Ohioans are aging. Ohio has the nation’s sixth-largest population of individuals ages 65 plus,” she said. “While the boomer generation is big with an estimated 77 million individuals, there are even more millennials — about 82 million of them, in fact — and the oldest millennials are already in their 40s.”

The Scripps Gerontology Center at Miami University projects Ohio’s overall population will remain flat until 2030, and Carlson said the population of people 65 years and older is expected to increase by almost 30 percent in that timeframe, with a 24 percent increase in those ages 80 and older.

Carlson encourages families to start talking about where family members will live as they age and create a plan.

“Communities need to be proactive — and not reactive — when implementing creative solutions to make communities economically, socially, and culturally better for people of all ages,” Carlson said.

Dayton is one of 35 areas that meets AARP’s Age-Friendly community designation.

“This AARP designation brings communities, local leaders and residents together to make their community more livable for people of all ages through improved housing, transportation, public spaces and more,” Carlson said.

Ventura noted that support is essential for aging in place, and he advises family members to check in frequently to ensure their loved ones have medication refills, nutritious meals or accompany them to doctor’s appointments.

“Senior adults who continue to participate in community events, such as volunteering and community outreach programs, are less prone to suffer loneliness and its consequences, such as depression and anxiety,” Ventura said. “I always tell my patients, ‘You cannot be an island.’ You need to be part of your community’s life if you want to thrive.”

MORE DETAILS

For more information visit aarp.org/gencareguide.