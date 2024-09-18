‘A storyteller at heart’: Community mourns loss of Dayton visual artist

Fiely was also a professor emeritus from Defiance College, where he taught a variety of art classes. He enjoyed singing as well and would perform around the area with his band, The Hip Waiters.

For more than 25 years he immersed himself in the Dayton arts community not only creating at his South Park studio but being showcased at various art exhibits around town. During his 2017 exhibition at The Art Gallery at the Centerville Police Department, he told the Dayton Daily News about the seed of his inspiration.

“My inspiration comes from observation,” Fiely said. “I spent years teaching figure drawing. So I like working with figures in different variations. Generally, I’m inspired by glancing at something.”

He also shared his opinions on different mediums.

“Printmaking is schizophrenic. Wood engravings are meticulous and time consuming. The drawing may be spontaneous, but the execution is very precision oriented. For painting, it’s just nice and loose and free; reacting to the subject and trying to get the story.”

Ron Rollins, a Kettering-based writer, editor, poet and artist, fondly recalls Fiely’s aesthetic, drawing similarities to the modernism of Marc Chagall and the impressionism of Paul Cézanne.

“Doug became one of the senior statesmen of the local arts scene,” Rollins said. “He was very well-respected and very much loved. He was very complementary, encouraging and extremely friendly. His artistic style kind of reminded me of Chagall, very mid-century modern. Some of his recurring themes were flowers, birds and still life vessels. His work was very colorful and stylized. You knew a Doug Fiely painting when you saw it from across the room: heavy black lines, very clearly delineated geometric breakdown of shapes and kind of a flattening of the image like Chagall or Cézanne. I always liked his work and a lot of people around town have his work.”

Julie Riley, among the community of artists at Front Street Studio, considers herself fortunate to own paintings and prints of his “wonderful and inspiring artwork.”

“It’s as if I will always have a part of him nearby,” Riley said. “I was incredibly fortunate to be able to call Doug Fiely a friend and mentor. He always took the time to stop by my studio and offer thoughtful critiques of my work. His feedback was never rushed. Doug would really take the time to look at each piece, carefully pointing out its strengths and then encouraging me to push beyond my comfort zone. He shared so much of what he had learned over his decades as an artist (and) those talks were always invaluable to me.”

The Contemporary Dayton also shared condolences. In a statement posted on X, formerly Twitter, the organization praised him for his artistry and attributes.

“We at The Co are saddened to hear of the loss of longtime Artist Member, Doug Fiely. He was among the first set of artists included in our inaugural CSA Art Box back in 2016. Not just a prolific artist, he brought light, laughter and a good story whenever he visited.”

In a Facebook post, Fiely’s daughter, Megan, appreciated the community supporting her father and his work.

“Many will remember Fiely for his artwork and his favorite motifs: crows, chickens, fish, onions, and root vegetables. It’s nice that he can live on through these images in so many homes. His many friends will also remember his bizarre humor and booming deep voice. We will miss him.”

A memorial party will be 2 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21 at Front Street Studio, 1001 E. Second St., Building 100, Door A. Fiely’s remaining works will be on display and available for purchase. Musicians are also encouraged to play as well.

“What really set Doug apart was his warmth,” Riley said. “He was a storyteller at heart, always bringing humor and kindness into every conversation.”