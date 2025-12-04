A snowbird survival guide: Tips to consider to make the transition successfully

Snowbirds often are retirees, but the flexibility of remote working has enabled more and more working professionals to become snowbirds, too. Those considering a pivot to the snowbird lifestyle can consider these tips to make that transition successful.

Find the right locale

Those new to the snowbird lifestyle might assume anywhere that isn’t cold will fit the bill, but warm weather isn’t the only variable to consider when choosing where to spend your winters. Many snowbirds spend several months at their winter destinations, so you will want somewhere that can accommodate the lifestyle you’ve grown accustomed to. First identify your priorities and then consider variables like the accessibility of nightlife, the availability of recreational activities and opportunities to socialize. A warm but especially remote location might appeal to some, but those who like to get out might do best spending their winters in a more vibrant locale.

Get a firm idea of the cost

Though there’s ways to save on the snowbird lifestyle, it can be costly. Whether you plan to rent a winter home or purchase a second home, there’s notable costs that come with each approach. The costs of renting might seem more straightforward, as renters may think a deposit and monthly rent is all the added expense. But snowbirds who plan to work during the winter will need to consider the tax implications if they will be living and working in a different state or province. Buying a second home also comes with its own tax implications, so it might be best for aspiring snowbirds to work with a certified financial professional who can help them navigate those costs. Certain locales may be tax-friendly for retirees, who also can work with a financial professional to identify locations where the financial implications of snowbirding might not be too significant.

Don’t forget your pets

Pets merit consideration when pondering the feasibility of the snowbird lifestyle. If you plan to rent lodgings for the winter, you must find a pet-friendly option, which can prove difficult depending on the type and size of your pet(s). Pets’ comfort also merits consideration. If you have a dog, a winter residence with access to a yard or nearby dog park should be a priority. And some complexes that specialize in offering winter lodgings may restrict pets or charge hefty fees to allow them.

Don’t forget your current home

Snowbirds also need to arrange for the homes they live in most of the year to be looked after. If you plan to rent your primary home over the winter, that might come with hefty tax implications. If not, someone will need to look after the home while you’re gone. Snow removal and security are two notable components of winter home care that will need to be arranged before you head for warmer locales.

The snowbird lifestyle is tailor-made for people who prefer year-round warm weather. But several variables merit consideration before adults can commit to the snowbird lifestyle