7-day menu planner

PLAN AHEAD: Save enough turkey and cobbler for Monday.

MONDAY (Heat and Eat)

These Turkey Roll-ups make good use of leftover turkey: Mix together 1/3 cup low-fat mayonnaise, 1 Tablespoon Dijon mustard and 3 Tablespoons chutney. Spread evenly over 8 (8-inch) whole-grain tortillas. Top with sliced turkey, thin slices of red onion and fresh spinach leaves. Roll tightly, cut in half and serve.

Add baked chips and a lettuce wedge. Warm the leftover cobbler and top with Vanilla Ice Cream for dessert.

PLAN AHEAD: Save enough ice cream for Thursday.

TUESDAY (Budget)

Flavorful Cabbage with Smoked Sausage and Apples (see recipe) is a budget-friendly dish. Serve the savory entree with pickled beets and Dark Rye Bread. For dessert, pears are easy.

WEDNESDAY (Express)

Make this quick Spaghetti with Meat Sauce: Cook 1 pound lean ground beef or ground turkey breast in a Dutch oven on medium 5 to 6 minutes or until no longer pink; drain. Add 1 (24- to 26-ounce) jar tomato-and-basil pasta sauce, 1 (4- to 6-ounce) can drained sliced mushrooms and 1 teaspoon dried basil. Bring to a boil; reduce heat to low and simmer 10 minutes. Serve over refrigerated pasta (prepared as directed on package).

Add a packaged green salad and garlic bread. Tapioca Pudding is a good dessert to complete your meal.

THURSDAY (Meatless)

This Lentil Soup with Tomatoes and Peppers is meatless and quick: Heat 1 Tablespoon canola oil in a Dutch oven on medium. Add 1 1/2 cups chopped onion, 1 1/2 cups diced red bell pepper, 2 teaspoons minced garlic and 1 teaspoon dried thyme. Cover and cook 8 minutes or until vegetables are soft but not browned. Add 4 cups vegetable broth or water, 1 cup lentils (rinsed and sorted), 2 small bay leaves, 1 teaspoon coarse salt and 1/4 teaspoon black pepper. Bring to a boil, reduce heat to low and simmer 30 minutes or until lentils are tender. Mix in 1 (28-oz.) can crushed tomatoes. Simmer 5 to 10 minutes to blend flavors. Remove bay leaves and serve.

Accompany the soup with a Spinach Salad and Cheese Toast (sprinkle any shredded cheese on any dense bread and broil until the cheese melts). Leftover ice cream with Butterscotch Sauce is dessert.

PLAN AHEAD: Save enough Butterscotch Sauce for Friday.

FRIDAY (Kids)

The kids can prepare their own Beany Burritos: Heat canned vegetarian refried beans and spread on burrito-size tortillas. Cover beans with drained mild salsa, shredded lettuce and any shredded cheese. Roll, cut in half and serve with rice.

Munch on carrot sticks alongside. Finish with Rocky Road Parfait, a kid’s ooey-gooey dream: In a tall dessert or other glass, layer instant chocolate pudding with leftover butterscotch sauce, marshmallow cream, a few chopped pecans and some raisins. Repeat layers and serve.

SATURDAY (Easy Entertaining)

Invite friends for Parmesan Baked Fish. Heat oven to 450 degrees. Coat 4 (12- by 18-inch) pieces of foil with cooking spray. Center 1 (4- to 6-oz.) cod fillet on each piece of foil. Top each with 1 Tablespoon low-fat mayonnaise, then 1 Tablespoon freshly grated Parmesan cheese and a sprinkle of cayenne pepper. Slice 2 medium zucchini and 1/2 medium red bell pepper into strips; divide vegetables and arrange atop fillets. Double-fold ends and top to seal, leaving enough space for heat circulation. Bake 18 to 22 minutes. Open packets away from your face. Serve with Garlic Spinach (see recipe) and orzo tossed with chopped fresh parsley. Add crusty bread. For dessert, buy fruit tarts.

MEDITERRANEAN BROWN RICE SALAD (Sunday)

Servings: makes 4 servings

Preparation time: 15 minutes

Cooking time: for the rice

For the salad:

1 cup long-grain brown rice, uncooked

1 (15-ounce) can reduced-sodium chickpeas, rinsed

1 (15-ounce) can artichoke hearts, drained and halved lengthwise

1/2 (16-ounce) jar roasted red peppers, diced

2 cups cherry tomatoes, halved

2 cups cucumber, seeded, quartered and sliced

1/2 cup kalamata olives

Coarse salt and pepper to taste

1/4 cup chopped parsley

For the vinaigrette:

4 Tablespoons lemon juice

1/3 cup extra-virgin olive oil

1 clove garlic, minced

1 1/2 teaspoons Dijon mustard

1 Tablespoon maple syrup

Cook rice according to directions; cool. Divide the salad ingredients into 4 servings. In each individual serving dish, arrange salad ingredients in a circle with olives in the center. Garnish with parsley. Combine vinaigrette ingredients and drizzle over each serving.

Per serving: 599 calories, 14 grams protein, 28 grams fat (41% calories from fat), 3.2 grams saturated fat, 77 grams carbohydrate, no cholesterol, 856 milligrams sodium, 10 grams fiber.

Carb count: 5.

CABBAGE WITH SMOKED SAUSAGE AND APPLES (Tuesday)

Servings: makes 6 servings

Preparation time: 15 minutes

Cooking time: 6 to 8 hours on low

1 small head green cabbage, thinly sliced

1 medium onion, chopped

1 large Granny Smith apple, cored and chopped

1 clove garlic, minced

1 teaspoon canola oil

1 bay leaf

1 small sprig fresh rosemary

3 Tablespoons cider vinegar

1 Tablespoon light brown sugar

1 Tablespoon whole-grain mustard

Generous pinch of caraway seeds

1 pound halved smoked sausage links

1/2 teaspoon pepper

Coat the inside of a 4-quart or larger slow cooker with cooking spray. Layer cabbage, onion, apple, garlic, oil, bay leaf, rosemary, vinegar, brown sugar, mustard and caraway seeds in cooker. Mix well. Nestle the sausage pieces into the cabbage mixture so they don’t dry out. Cover and cook on low, stirring the cabbage mixture several times, for at least 6 hours, up to 8 hours. Season with pepper. Remove bay leaf and rosemary sprig before serving.

Per serving: 285 calories, 12 grams protein, 19 grams fat (59% calories from fat), 7.5 grams saturated fat, 18 grams carbohydrate, 44 milligrams cholesterol, 699 milligrams sodium, 4 grams fiber.

Carb count: 1.

GARLIC SPINACH (Saturday)

Servings: makes 4 servings

Preparation time: 10 minutes

Cooking time: less than 10 minutes

1 Tablespoon olive oil

2 cloves garlic, thinly sliced

1 (10-ounce) package fresh baby spinach leaves

1 Tablespoon fresh lemon juice

1/4 teaspoon coarse salt

1/4 teaspoon freshly ground pepper

Pinch of sugar

Heat oil in a large nonstick skillet on medium. Reduce heat to low; add garlic. Cook, stirring often, about 5 minutes or until garlic is lightly golden. Add spinach; increase heat to medium. Cook, stirring constantly, about 3 minutes or until spinach is wilted. Stir in lemon juice, salt, pepper and sugar. Serve immediately.

Per serving: 50 calories, 2 grams protein, 4 grams fat (60% calories from fat), 0.5 gram saturated fat, 3 grams carbohydrate, no cholesterol, 176 milligrams sodium, 2 grams fiber.

Carb count: 0.

