7-day menu planner for Sept. 15-21

For dessert, make a simple Chocolate Pie by spooning instant chocolate pudding (made with 1% milk) into a ready-to-serve graham cracker pie crust. Top with frozen whipped topping (thawed). Refrigerate until ready to serve.

PLAN AHEAD: Save enough pie for Monday.

MONDAY (Express)

Steak tonight! Cube Steaks, that is. Whisk together 1 egg and 3 Tablespoons milk. Dip steaks into egg mixture and then into dry breadcrumbs to coat. In a nonstick skillet, cook on medium in 2 teaspoons hot canola oil 3 minutes per side or until browned. Drain on paper towels before serving.

Serve with curly fries (from frozen), green beans and whole-grain rolls. Slice the leftover pie for dessert.

TUESDAY (Budget)

Save some pennies with Chicken Chowder Ole (see recipe). Serve the hearty soup with a Baby Spinach Salad garnished with thinly sliced red onion rings. Add Sesame Breadsticks. Chunky applesauce is an easy dessert.

PLAN AHEAD: Save enough chowder for Wednesday.

WEDNESDAY (Heat and Eat)

Heat the leftover chowder and thicken it with a little arrowroot mixed with water. Serve it over brown rice for an easy meal. Add a Romaine Salad and sourdough rolls. For dessert, tropical fruit is good.

THURSDAY (Meatless)

Forget about meat and enjoy Black Beans Supreme tonight: Heat 1 Tablespoon canola oil in a Dutch oven on medium-high. Add 1 medium chopped onion; cook 8 minutes or until softened. Add 1 cup rice and 2 cups water; bring to a boil. Reduce heat to low; simmer 20 minutes. Add 1 (1.31-ounce or similar size) packet sloppy Joe seasoning mix, 1 (15-ounce) can rinsed reduced-sodium black beans and 1 (14 1/2-ounce) can no-salt-added diced tomatoes; mix well. Cook on medium 5 minutes or until heated through. Top with reduced-fat sour cream and chopped cilantro.

Serve with a red-tipped lettuce salad and cornbread (from mix). Buy ice cream sandwiches for dessert.

FRIDAY (Kids)

Impress the kids with Taco Casserole tonight: Heat oven to 400 degrees. Heat a large nonstick skillet on medium. Add 1 pound lean ground beef to skillet. Cook 6 minutes or until no longer pink; drain. Stir in 1 (1-ounce) packet less-sodium taco seasoning, 2 (16-ounce) cans rinsed reduced-sodium pinto beans, 2 (8-ounce) cans no-salt-added tomato sauce and 1 (11-ounce) can rinsed no-salt-added whole kernel corn; bring to a boil. Reduce heat to low; simmer 5 minutes. Spoon into a 2-quart baking dish. Sprinkle with 1 cup shredded 50% reduced-fat cheddar cheese and 1 cup crushed tortilla chips; bake 5 to 10 minutes or until hot and cheese is melted. Garnish with reduced-fat sour cream, shredded lettuce and chopped tomatoes; serve.

For dessert, peaches and Peanut Butter Cookies are kid-friendly.

SATURDAY (Easy Entertaining)

Our guests wanted seconds of this Shrimp and Corn Salad (see recipe), and so did we. Serve the combo with Jasmine Rice. Add a Boston Lettuce Salad and a baguette. Cheesecake topped with any berries is a stress-free dessert.

BAKED LAMB CHOPS (Sunday)

Servings: makes 9 servings

Preparation time: 15 minutes

Cooking time: 45 minutes

1 Tablespoon flour

1/2 teaspoon coarse salt

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

18 (2- to 3-ounce) lamb rib chops

1 (1-ounce) packet onion soup mix

1 medium red bell pepper, cut into strips

8 ounces sliced fresh mushrooms

1 cup mild salsa

1 Tablespoon Worcestershire sauce

Heat oven to 375 degrees. Combine flour, salt and black pepper. Tear a 28-by-18-inch piece of heavy-duty foil and place in a 9-by-13-inch baking dish. Place chops in dish in a single layer and sprinkle evenly with flour mixture. Top with soup mix, bell pepper, mushrooms, salsa and Worcestershire sauce. Double-fold top and ends of foil, leaving enough of a gap for air circulation. Bake 45 minutes. Open packet away from your face. Serve immediately.

Per serving: 166 calories, 20 grams protein, 6 grams fat (35% calories from fat), 2.1 grams saturated fat, 6 grams carbohydrate, 58 milligrams cholesterol, 452 milligrams sodium, 1 gram fiber.

Carb count: 0.5.

CHICKEN CHOWDER OLE (Tuesday)

Servings: makes about 9 1/2 cups

Preparation time: 15 minutes

Cooking time: less than 25 minutes

1 teaspoon butter

1 small yellow onion, chopped

2 pounds red potatoes, cut into 1/2-inch cubes

2 cloves garlic, minced

2 cups 2% milk

1 cup shredded Monterey Jack cheese

2 (10- to 12-ounce) cans chicken breast, with liquid

2 (14 3/4-ounce) cans creamed corn

1 (4-ounce) can chopped green chiles, with liquid

1/2 teaspoon hot sauce

1/4 teaspoon coarse salt

1 teaspoon cumin

2 Tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro

Combine butter, onion, potatoes and garlic; cover and microwave on high (100% power) 6 minutes or until softened. Spoon into a Dutch oven. Add milk, cheese, chicken with liquid, corn, chiles with liquid, hot sauce, salt and cumin; cook on low, stirring often, 15 minutes. Stir in cilantro; serve immediately.

Per cup: 276 calories, 21 grams protein, 7 grams fat (22% calories from fat), 3.0 grams saturated fat, 34 grams carbohydrate, 42 milligrams cholesterol, 516 milligrams sodium, 3 grams fiber.

Carb count: 2.5.

SHRIMP AND CORN SALAD (Saturday)

Servings: makes 4 servings

Preparation time: 15 minutes

Cooking time: for the corn

4 ears corn on the cob with husks

1 pound medium shrimp, cooked and peeled

1 pint cherry tomatoes, halved

1/4 cup freshly grated Parmigiano Reggiano cheese, plus more for garnish

1/4 cup chopped fresh basil

Zest of one lemon

1 Tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil

Coarse salt and freshly ground pepper to taste

Soak corn for 30 minutes; drain and place in microwave in spoke fashion. Cook 8 to 10 minutes depending on size. Let stand 5 minutes; remove husk and silk. Remove corn from cobs and place in a large bowl. Add shrimp, tomatoes, cheese, basil, lemon zest and oil. Season with salt and pepper. Mix well. Serve with additional cheese for garnish.

Per serving: 244 calories, 21 grams protein, 8 grams fat (27% calories from fat), 1.7 grams saturated fat, 26 grams carbohydrate, 147 milligrams cholesterol, 370 milligrams sodium, 3 grams fiber.

Carb count: 1.5.

Susan Nicholson is an Atlanta-based cookbook author and registered dietitian. She can be reached by email: susan@7daymenu.com. Follow Susan on Twitter: @7DayMenu. The Menu Planner is also accessible at 7daymenuplanner.com. Read Susan’s blog: makingthemenu.com. And check out Susan’s book: “7-Day Menu Planner for Dummies” is on shelves now. Order yours on Amazon.com.