$36.7M in tax credits supports Broadway, TV and film projects in Ohio

“Ohio is an ideal location for entertainment production; we offer big city backdrops, small town appeal, and everything in between,” said Governor DeWine in a press release. “We’re happy to welcome these productions — and the economic impact they’ll bring — to Ohio.”

The Ohio Motion Picture Tax Credit Program was created in 2009 to encourage and develop a strong film industry in Ohio. Since 2016, the program has supported 138 projects. This year marks the first time a Broadway show has received support from the program.

“From the stage to the studio to Main Street, you never know where you’ll find the next great production underway in Ohio. It’s what makes us the Heart of Creativity!,” said Lydia Mihalik, director of the Ohio Department of Development, in the press release. “The recipients of these motion picture tax credits will support local economies, bringing jobs to the state and showcasing Ohio’s great communities.”

In related news the prestigious Sundance Film Festival announced Cincinnati is a final contender to host the festival once its contract with Park City, Utah, expires in 2026.

“Both Cincinnati and Ohio pride ourselves on being a world-class destination where movies are made and celebrated,” said Governor DeWine at the time of Sundance’s announcement. “And whatever the entertainment is—creative, cultural, or sports—Cincinnati is known for being a city that knows how to do big things. We love to roll out the red carpet and will do the same for a festival as iconic as Sundance.”

Projects receiving support in this round of the Ohio Motion Picture Tax Credit Program include:

Broadway/Theatrical Productions

“Tina, The Tina Turner Musical,” Springfield/Northeast Ohio, $454,785.90

TV Series

“AEW 2024-2025 Productions,” Cleveland/TBD, $1,275,000

Cleveland/TBD, $1,275,000 “Columbus Quartet” (Mini-series), Central Ohio, $3,369,019.80

Feature Films

“Breaking Up with Mom and Dad ,” Cincinnati, $6,117,813

Cincinnati, $6,117,813 “Carousel,” Northeast, $354,726.30

“Epiphany,” Cincinnati , $10,749,914.70

$10,749,914.70 “Furever Home,” Southwest, $1,053,879.60

“Help Me,” Hamilton/Cincinnati, $403,744.20

“Kickin’ It,” Cleveland, $1,244,955

“My Mother the Madam,” Columbus, $101,448.30

“Privilege,” Northeast, $1,045,101.90

“Sugarcreek Amish Mysteries,” Sugarcreek, $169,329.90

“Syndicate,” Cleveland, $4,683,066.38

“The Bulldogs,” Central/Northeast, $170,419.20

“The Last December,” Toledo, $1,354,156.50

“The Mastermind,” Cincinnati, $4,053,423

“Water’s Edge,” Southwest, $113,100

For more information visit development.ohio.gov/film.