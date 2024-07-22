300 cyclists to make way from Cleveland to Cincinnati in support of American Cancer Society

The first day will take riders 88 miles, from Cleveland to Wooster. The next day will see cyclists taking the 95-mile trek from there to Columbus. Day three will see the riders finish their 84-mile trek here in Dayton. Finally, the ride will close out with an 82-mile ride to Cincinnati.

Since its inception in 2007, more than 2,000 cyclists have participated, biking more than 1.8 million miles and raising almost $13 million. The fundraiser supports the American Cancer Society’s Hope Lodge in Cleveland. This community, one of over thirty, gives cancer patients a free and comfortable place to stay during their treatments.

Riders are split into separate teams, each raising as much as they can. The top-earning team of 2022 and 2023, Kick’n the Asphalt Out of Cancer, has earned $96,378 so far this year.

“This year, nearly 1.5 million people will hear the words ‘You have cancer,’ and there’s a good chance that some of them will be people we know and love,” team captain Mark Taft said to the American Cancer Society. “I have chosen to create a world with less cancer and more birthdays by supporting the American Cancer Society’s work. It will be my twelfth year doing this ride, and my seventh year leading Kick’n the Asphalt out of Cancer. I will be riding in memory of friends, colleagues, and those you have shared with me who lost their battle with this disease.”

Kick’n the Asphalt Out of Cancer earned more than $175,000 in 2023, earning them the Hero of Research award. This award allowed the team to name a special American Cancer Society grant after James D. Bond, also known as Pan Ohio Rider 007.

Bond was diagnosed with multiple myeloma in 1992, during a time where cancer research was less advanced than today. He was given three years to live at most. However, through experimental techniques and advanced procedures, he was able to turn those three years into three decades. Bond died this past December.

The American Cancer Society attributes the ride’s creation to Bond’s story, calling it the “motivation behind the genesis of the Pan Ohio Hope Ride.” More information on Bond’s legacy can be found below:

As of July 22, the American Cancer society has raised $830,250 of their $1 million goal. Donations are still being accepted at this time.

The American Cancer Society also encourages members of communities that the ride travels through to cheer on the cyclists during their trip.

How to go

What: Pan Ohio Hope Ride

When: July 25-28

Location: Cleveland to Cincinnati

More info: acsevents.org or 800-227-2345