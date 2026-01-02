3 places to enjoy the outdoors in SW Ohio during winter

Hocking Hills hike

Ohio Department of Resources will host its 60th annual Hocking Hills Winter Hike on Jan. 17. The six-mile trek will take guests through several of the state park’s landmarks, such as Ash Cave and Cedar Falls.

This hike is also notable for being a part of the year-long celebration honoring the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence.”

The route will begin at the Old Man’s Cave’s Upper Falls (19852 OH 664 S., Logan), with the hike ending at Ash Cave. Participants will be given complimentary cornbread, bean soup, hot chocolate and doughnuts.

Mad River Mountain

Skiing, snowboarding or tubing — the choice is yours at Mad River Mountain, Ohio’s largest ski and snowboard resort.

Just about an hour drive from the Dayton area, located in Zanesfield, the resort offers a variety of trails categorized by difficulty. First timer or returning to the sport after years away – lessons are available. And no equipment, no problem — it has rentals which can be reserved online in advance.

Prefer fun over finesse? The Tubing Park is the way to go. Giggles and screams of excitement are almost guaranteed with every two-hour tubing pass.

The resort also offers night skiing, perfect for short winter days. In addition to beginner lessons, advanced level clinics are held for skiers who want to fine tune their skills.

For information, visit skimadriver.com.

Five Rivers MetroParks

Twin Creek MetroPark in Germantown will host a guided hiking experience from 10 a.m.-11:30 p.m. Jan. 14. This is for ages 16 and older and is free. Hiking occurs along the park’s trails.

Those who go must be prepared for the cold with wearing multiple layers and bringing water. Registration is required; visit metroparks.org.

RiverScape MetroPark in Dayton continues hosting ice skating at its rink. It is open 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Mondays 4-7 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays, 4-10 p.m. Fridays, 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturdays and 1-5 p.m. Sundays, daily through Feb. 27.

On Martin Luther King Jr. Day and President’s Day, the ice rink is open 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Food and beverages are available on-site at the RiverScape Cafe, and there is a warming tent at the rink as well.

If it’s sledding you want to do, some of the better public hills are at the Englewood and Germantown MetroParks.

Writer Debbie Juniewicz contributed to this report.