Updates enhance 2-story home in Riverside

Recent updates to the bathrooms, flooring and light fixtures enhance this traditional two-story home.

Located within the Forest Ridge neighborhood of Riverside, the aluminum-and-brick home at 4212 Meadowsweet Drive has about 1,973 square feet of living space. Listed for $256,895 by Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, the property includes an extra concrete parking pad next to the two-car garage and a large concrete patio within the chain-linked fenced backyard.

Inside, the circular floor plan includes four bedrooms. New wood-plank flooring fills the foyer hallway and continues into the kitchen, breakfast room and dining room. Updated carpeting fills the formal living room, which is off the foyer to the left. Interior access to the two-car garage is off the foyer and there is a guest closet. A half bathroom has a new single-sink vanity, mirror and light bar. The semi-open staircase has a painted spindled railing.

Both the living room and the dining room have updated ceiling light fixtures. The living room has triple windows and a combined paddle fan with light. The dining room has double rear-facing windows and has access to the kitchen.

Mosaic glass tiles have been added to create a backsplash between the counters and maple cabinetry. A window is above the double stainless-steel sink. Additional cabinetry is above the refrigerator nook and bi-fold closet doors open into a pantry and a second set opens into the laundry hook-ups.

New French patio doors open from the family room out to the extended concrete patio and fenced backyard. The family room has updated neutral carpeting.

Four bedrooms and two full bathrooms are located upstairs. The primary bedroom has a sliding double-door closet that extends the length of one wall. The bathroom has been updated with a walk-in fiberglass shower. A vanity has a solid-surface, single-sink counter and mosaic tile creates a backsplash. Shiplap woodwork accents the walls, and the flooring is wood plank.

The other three bedrooms have sliding-door closets and ceiling paddle fans with light fixtures. All the bedrooms have updated neutral carpeting. The guest bath has been remodeled with the exception of the tub/shower. There is a new vanity with a solid-surface sink and counter, an updated toilet, mirror and light fixtures.

The home’s mechanical closet is accessible from the garage and the heating and cooling system have been updated and serviced.

RIVERSIDE

Price: $256,895

Open House: Aug. 13, 1 to 3 p.m.

Directions: Brandt Pike to east on Kitridge Road to Amberwood Drive, left on Silver Oak to right on Meadowsweet Drive

Highlights: About 1,973 sq. ft., 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths, updated wood laminated flooring, updated carpeting, updated bathrooms, French patio doors, new ceiling fans, 2-car garage, extra parking pad, chain-link fenced yard, large concrete patio

