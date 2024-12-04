Local real estate: Beavercreek Twp. home has deep backyard, courtyard sitting area

The property includes an extra-wide driveway that leads up to the two-car garage. A mental fence surrounds the deep back yard and a large concrete patio has a composite privacy fence that creates a secluded court yard sitting area.

A covered porch leads to the formal front entry which opens directly into a flexible space that has two large windows and is currently set up as an office. Wood-plank vinyl flooring fills the room and continues into the kitchen and dining area.

White cabinetry fills two walls and compliments the dark gray granite countertops. Counter space is divided allowing for plenty of preparation space as well as space for a beverage station and planning area. An island has an extended countertop to allow for bar seating and has a double sink and dishwasher.

Other appliances include a gas range and a microwave above the beverage station. Tucked into one corner is a pantry closet and dining area is conveniently nearby with sliding patio doors that open out to the backyard patio.

Flooring treatment divides the kitchen and dining area from the great room which is tucked along the semi-open staircase. Around the other side of the staircase is a hallway that leads to the interior access to the garage, a half bathroom and two storage nooks.

Wood railings and metal spindles accent the staircase as it leads from the kitchen area up to a loft family room setting. The open room has a window and a deep single-door closet. The railings wrap round the stairwell opening the hallway which leads to three bedrooms and two full bathrooms.

The primary bedroom has a walk-in closet and a dressing nook with a closet and built-in desk. The primary bathroom features a double-sink vanity, a walk-in shower with ceramic-tile surround and matching mirrors and light fixtures.

The two front bedrooms have walk-in closets and the guest bath features a tub/shower and single-sink vanity. Between the bedrooms is a second-floor laundry room with hanging cabinetry.

Tucked away in one corner of the great room is the hidden staircase to the basement which has been finished into a recreation room. The semi-open stairwell ends within a hallway and the wood-and-metal railing accents the recreation room. At the end of the hallway is a third full bathroom with a walk-in shower and single-sink vanity. A possible fourth bedroom is nearby and has an egress window and a walk-in closet.

Unfinished space offers plenty of storage and houses the home’s mechanical systems with additional space for storage. There is room enough for a workshop or exercise equipment.

MORE DETAILS

Price: $479,000

Open house: 1-3 p.m. Dec. 8

More info: Jason Mathews, Tami Holmes Realty, 937-604-0272, www.tami-holmes.com