Updates add to home’s lifestyle ease

Inspired by New England salt-box design, this recently updated two-story home has a blend of fine craftsmanship with modern-day details. A center hall with a circular flow between social areas allows for versatile floor-plan options, and recent updates from less than a year ago allow for additional living space and lifestyle ease.

Located on a private cul-de-sac near the Dayton County Club, the residence at 501 Sweetwood Lane has about 3,620 square feet of living space plus the basement, which was finished last year. Listed for $659,900 by Irongate Inc. Realtors, the property is on an irregular wooded lot with a corral fence, paver-brick patio and a recently sealed driveway that leads up to the two-car attached garage. A large lantern light pole accents the walkway to the front door.

Formal entry opens into the foyer with a slate floor and semi-open wooden staircase with carpet runner. To the right, hardwood flooring fills the formal living room and continues into the adjoining dining room. A wood-burning fireplace has a brick surround and wood mantel, and canister lighting fills the living room with added light. The dining room has crown molding and wainscoting. Sliding patio doors open out to the backyard paver-brick patio that curves to a second set of patio doors.

To the left off the foyer, a door opens into a study or possible first-floor bedroom. The study has three large windows, walls of built-in bookcases and cabinetry and a closet. A back entrance opens to a short hallway where there is access to an updated half bathroom and double-door pantry.

Exposed brick walls accent the central hallway, which ends at the kitchen and hearth room. Wood flooring with peg-nail accents fills the remodeled kitchen and hearth room. White cabinetry with light granite counters wraps around to create a galley-style kitchen. A double sink is below triple windows. An island offers storage and has a gas cooktop. A peninsula counter has a preparation sink and has glass-panel hanging cabinets above. There is a double-door pantry and double wall ovens. Ceramic-tile backsplash completes the design. Updated light fixtures hang above the island and above the dining area of the hearth room. Along one wall is a brick fireplace with wood-beam mantel and open fire pit and wood bin.

Sliding patio doors open from the hearth room out to the backyard paver patio and private wooded yard. A door off the hearth room opens out to the oversized garage, which has a front service door and elevated storage area.

Four bedroom and two full bathrooms are located upstairs. Updated hardwood flooring fills the hallway and continues into the primary bedroom. The bedroom has two large closets and a private bathroom, which has been updated to include a pedestal sink and walk-in ceramic-tile shower.

The other three bedrooms have refinished hardwood floors. One bedroom has a built-in desk and bookcases. All the bedrooms have large double bi-fold closets. The guest bath features a double-sink vanity and a tub/shower with ceramic tile surround. Both bathrooms have large linen closets.

A door off the main level hallway leads to the hidden staircase to the basement, which was finished in 2022. Wood laminate flooring wraps around to a sitting area and a recreation room. A pocket door opens into a full bathroom with a tub/shower and single-sink vanity. The bathroom was installed when the basement was finished.

Another pocket door is the back entrance to the utility room with an updated hot water tank. Unfinished space offers the laundry area with wash sink, storage and access to the heating and cooling systems.

OAKWOOD

Price: $659,900

No Open House

Directions: Far Hills west on Forrer Road to Oakwood Avenue, west on Thornhill, north on Runnymede Road to left on Sweetwood Lane or West Thruston Boulevard to Runnymede to right on Sweetwood Lane

Highlights: About 3,620 sq. ft., 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths, 1 half bath, hardwood floors, 2 gas fireplaces, study, updated kitchen, updated bathrooms, formal areas, finished basement 2022, recreation room, 2-car garage, paver-brick patio, driveway sealed 2021, electrical updated and fixtures 2022, water heater 2021, air conditioning 2019, wooded half-acre lot, corral fence

For more information:

Joanne Cronin

Irongate Inc. Realtors

937-604-1226

Website: https://joannecronin.irongaterealtors.com