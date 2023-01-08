Updated farmhouse delivers great charm

A 1950s farmhouse has been transformed by enhancing the original charm, making a few updates and converting both indoor and outdoor space for quiet moments or entertaining gatherings.

Listed for $644,986 by Berkshire Hathaway Home Services Professional Realty, the frame two-story home at 281 E. Social Row Road has about 2,565 square feet of living space on a full basement. The 1.41-acre property is located along the origins of Sugar Creek within Washington Twp. Aside from the creek, the property includes a converted barn that is a three-car garage and workshop, a gazebo with 220-amp for a hot tub and a stamped-concrete patio with built-in fire pit. A long, paved driveway leads from the road through a picket fence to the side-entry, two-car garage and the garage entrance to the barn. Natural trees line the creek bed along the back of the property and multiple covered porches and decks extend from the back of the house.

Within the past five years interior updates were made to all three full bathrooms, the kitchen and the flooring. The barn was converted into a garage and a large workshop with heating and cooling.

Formal entry opens from the covered front door directly into the living room which has refinished hardwood flooring, a semi-open staircase with spindled-accents and a wood-burning fireplace with a painted wood mantel and brick surround. Off the living room is a family room which has a cathedral ceiling and walls of windows. The wood-burning fireplace has a raised hearth with marble cap. A single door opens out to a walkway that leads to the sun deck and back yard.

Off the living room is a sun room with a large picture window and patio doors that open out to the large covered rear porch. The sunroom has wainscoting and a built-in counter nook which could be a dry bar area or a quaint office space.

A great room has a wall of patio doors that open out to the covered porch and a wall of built-in white bookcases and cabinetry designed for a media center. Accent lights highlight the bookcases, and all three patio doors open out to the rear porch. Hardwood flooring fills the great room and the adjoining sunroom, and the wood was refinished to its natural oak beauty.

Accessible from the living room and the great room, the galley-like kitchen has dark granite counters and light maple cabinetry. A window is above the double sink and countertops offer plenty of space for appliances and preparation. There is a five-burner gas cooktop and additional pantry cabinetry surrounding the refrigerators. Closer to the great room is a beverage station with a beverage cooler, microwave and bubble-glass-panel cabinetry.

A peninsula counter offers bar seating within the sunken dining room for up to four and decorative lights accent the bar as an abundance of canister lights highlight the preparation area. Off the dining room is a summer kitchen complete with a range, double-sink and cabinetry. There is a walk-in pantry closet, the laundry hook-ups and access to the oversized two-car garage.

A full bathroom is tucked off the kitchen. The bath includes a walk-in ceramic-tile shower with glass-block accents, a single-sink elevated vanity and additional cabinetry with countertop storage.

Upstairs are three of four bedrooms with two rooms having access to the balcony deck with rubber flooring and white-picket railing. The smallest of the rooms has a skylight and bi-fold closet plus the double doors that open out to the balcony. Two other bedrooms have front-facing windows and one has a large sliding-mirror closet. The guest bath has been updated with a corner step-in shower and a pedestal sink.

The main bedroom has a separate sitting room with a wall of built-in shelves that surround a window and a closet. The bedroom has two skylights and access to the outside balcony. The private bathroom has a skylight above the elevated single-sink vanity with granite countertop. There is a walk-in closet with built-in organizers, and the zero-entry shower has subway-tile surround and a storage nook.

A door off the kitchen opens to the steep stairwell to the full basement. Part of the basement has been finished into a recreation room with a large storage closet and built-in storage nooks. The other half of the basement has the home’s mechanical systems, glass-block windows and ample amount of storage.

WASHINGTON TWP.

Price: $644,986

Open House: Jan. 8, 12 — 2 p.m.

Directions: state Route 48 to east on Social Row Road, left side of road

Highlights: About 2,565 sq. ft., 3 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 2 fireplaces, skylights, hardwood floors, built-ins, updated bathrooms, updated kitchen, sunroom, sitting room, bonus billiards room, summer kitchen, semi-finished basement, covered patios, balcony deck, 2-car attached, 3-car detached, workshop, patio, gazebo, lawn well, city utilities, 1.41 acres

For more information

Susan Piersall-Hanes

Berkshire Hathaway Home Services Professional Realty

937-672-5146

Website: www.bhhspro.com