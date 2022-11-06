Updated charm flows through 2-story home

Listed for $523,000 by Berkshire Hathaway Home Services Professional Realty, the two-story home at 502 Volusia Ave. has about 2,121 square feet of living space. The property is located on a corner lot within Oakwood with wrought-iron railings and rose bushes that accent the concrete steps and walkway to the front door. Gingerbread brackets, gables and railing create the Swiss chalet exterior. A plank railing wraps around the balcony deck. Wooden privacy fence surrounds the deep backyard, which has a concrete patio and a stepping-stone walkway to the two-car detached garage with walk-up loft storage and alley access.

Renovations made to the house since 2019 include all the hardwood floors on the main level, the fireplace, double-pane windows throughout, electrical service, plumbing, heating and cooling systems. The floor plan was redesigned on the main level and included a renovation kitchen, half bathroom, and wet bar area. Upstairs, the renovations continued with two remodeled bathrooms, refinished original hardwood flooring and expanding the main bedroom to include a flex-space. The basement is semi-finished with textured concrete walls, glass-block windows, additional outlets, painted flooring and painted exposed floor joists as well as plumbing for a bathroom.

Formal entry opens off the covered porch into a foyer with a semi-open wooden staircase to the upstairs and the open stairwell with side exit that leads down to the basement. Hardwood flooring fills the foyer and continues throughout the main level.

To the right, a spacious living room has a box bay window that looks out over the side yard. Tucked within a nook is a gas fireplace with stacked stone surround, a tile hearth and a painted ornate wood mantel. Canister lighting enhances light fixtures and natural light through the windows. The open space concept allows for a possible formal dining area in combination with the living room.

A pass-through from the living room leads into a family room addition. Two oversized sliding patio doors give the family room a sun-room feel and provide a panoramic view of the private backyard. Tucked off the family room is a wet bar under another large window. The bar has a touchless faucet, a quartz counter and a small appliance nook. Near the bar, a half bathroom has a single-sink vanity.

Accessible from the living room and the front foyer, the galley kitchen has quartz counters on white cabinetry that fills both walls and wraps around stainless-steel appliances. There is a pantry cabinet and coffee station buffet near the bay breakfast room. A single sink is below a window and appliances include a gas range, mini-microwave and a dishwasher. Just off the kitchen is a first-floor laundry nook with hanging cabinets and a pantry cabinet. A second laundry area is located within the basement. Access to a large concrete patio is off the breakfast room.

Three bedrooms, two full bathrooms, a walk-in storage closet and access to the wrap-around balcony deck are located upstairs. All the wood floors have been refinished and both bathrooms have been updated.

A sitting room or possible larger closet was added to the main bedroom. The space has a vaulted ceiling and windows. Carpeting has been ordered and will be installed. A double-door closet is near the sliding barn door to the bathroom. The bath features a glass-enclosed shower with built-in storage nooks and creative tile design. An elevated vanity has a single-sink with quartz counter.

The guest bath has a herringbone-design tilework surrounding the tub/shower and a double-sink vanity. Exposed brick enhances the room décor.

The front bedroom has access to the wrap-around balcony through French doors. The balcony extends the length of two sides of the house and has wood-plank railing with detailed carved support beams. Both bedrooms have single-door closets and a large walk-in closet is off the hallway near the stairwell.

OAKWOOD

Price: $523,000

Open House: Nov. 6, 2 – 4 p.m.

Directions: Oakwood Avenue to east on Volusia Avenue

Highlights: About 2,121 sq. ft., 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 2 half baths, hardwood flooring, gas fireplace, wet bar, sun room, updated kitchen, updated bathrooms, semi-finished basement, glass block windows, vinyl windows, two laundry areas, wrap-around balcony deck, patio, 2-car detached garage with loft storage, wooden privacy fence, corner lot

