Two-level home features built-ins, fenced yard

The front entry way has exposed hardwood flooring and is open to the living area with an open coat closet and a ceiling fan. There is a half wall with wood paneling separating the living room from the dining room. This room has built-in bookshelves and cabinets around a bay window and a ceiling light fixture. Neutral carpet extends throughout both of these rooms.

A doorway connects the dining room to the kitchen with vinyl flooring, wood cabinets, solid surface counters and double stainless sink. Appliances include a side-by-side refrigerator, electric range and built-in dishwasher. A breakfast bar separates the kitchen from the breakfast room and additional living area. This room has a woodburning stove and wood paneling on the walls as well as built-in bench seating. There is also an exterior door in this room leading to the back yard.

A hallway leads to the bathroom and bedrooms. Both bedrooms have exposed hardwood floors, walk-in closets and ceiling fans. One bedroom has a built-in bookshelf/hutch. The bathroom has vinyl flooring and also serves as a laundry room with cabinets and a washer and dryer. This room also has a bathtub surrounded by tile.

The unfinished basement has a laundry sink and some built-in shelving. The home also has unfinished attic space that could be a large bedroom, if finished. There is a detached one-and-a-half car garage with a concrete walk connecting the garage to the house. The back yard is fenced with wood and chain link fencing.

Facts:

101 S. Clay Street, New Carlisle Ohio

Two bedrooms, one bathroom

1,290 square feet

.23 acre lot

Price: $155,000

Directions: Rt. 235 to West Jefferson Street to left on Clay Street

Highlights: Original hardwood flooring throughout the main floor, built-in bookshelves, detached one-and-a-half car garage, fenced backyard with mature trees, large unfinished attic space, walk out, unfinished basement with laundry sink, woodburning stove in breakfast area, glass doorknobs, open living and dining area.

For more details

Diana Taylor

Berkshire Hathaway Home Services Professional Realty

937-631-0362

Dlynntaylor777@gmail.com