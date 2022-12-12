Spacious home ideal for gatherings

All the original builder’s extras plus a new outdoor entertainment area provides space for formal gatherings, recreation or secluded quiet times.

Listed for $1,375,000 by Berkshire Hathaway Home Services Professional Realty, this multi-level brick home located at 3847 Murphys Crossing within the Afton Woods subdivision of Sugarcreek Twp. has about 8,347 square feet of living space, plus an outdoor kitchen and covered patio that was added to the backyard in 2022.

Tucked back at the end of a cul-de-sac, the 2022 addition included a backyard upgrade with extensive landscaping that surrounds a heated saltwater in-ground swimming pool. The covered deck has a cathedral ceiling with accent beams, ceiling lights and fan and heat lamps. A brick gas fireplace has a wooden mantel with pillars, which complement the support pillars of the deck. Tucked off the dining area of the deck is a complete outdoor kitchen, which includes a built-in gas grill, Perle commercial vent and a Hestan refrigerator. The deck is accessible from the boulder accented yard and overlooks the lower pool deck made of paver bricks and stones. The lower backyard is surrounded by a metal fence and there is a fire pit tucked into the corner.

Inside, the main level and lower level has access to the pool area and nearly every room has a view of the outdoor oasis.

Formal entry opens into a two-story foyer with judge’s paneling accenting the open split staircase. Detailed woodwork is accented by wrought-iron railings and complements the Travertine tile flooring that fills the adjoining living room and formal dining room. A brass retractable chandelier hangs above the foyer. Dentil crown molding accents the secluded living room and matching woodwork that frames the transition. The formal dining room has wainscoting and dentil crown molding. Two separate walkways cross under the staircase into the central hallway. There is access to a half bathroom from one and a pass-through guest closet is accessible from either walkway.

Coffered ceiling and wrought-iron railing accent the sunken great room, which has a wall of windows that look out over the pool area. Along another wall is off-white cabinetry that flanks a gas fireplace. The cabinetry has dentil accents, open shelves, cabinets and blends into the ornate mantel that surrounds the fireplace. Dark marble surrounds the fireplace and creates the hearth. The great room has a four-step access from the breakfast room and the central hallway, which wraps around an open stairwell to the lower level and ends within the spacious kitchen and breakfast room.

A china hutch and buffet are near the transition into the dining room and a two-level granite island has table-like extension that seats six. The lower counter has storage and a microwave. Light cabinetry wraps around to the breakfast nook, allowing for open shelves and a coffee station. Some of the cabinets have glass-panel doors. A double sink is below a window and appliances include a double-drawer dishwasher, a sub-zero refrigerator and freezer and a six-burner gas range with wood-surround hood vent. Hanging lights are above the island and additional lighting is under cabinets and within the ceiling. A door opens from the breakfast room out to the outdoor living space. A frosted door opens into a walk-in pantry with built-in storage.

Off the kitchen is access to a laundry room with built-in locker benches, folding counter and cabinetry. There is a door to the oversized three-car garage with additional storage. At the end of the hallway is the entrance to a private executive study. Hand-sawn wood flooring fills the study and complements the three walls of built-in cabinetry — including a media space, open bookcase, granite-counter bar and corner desk hutch. Floor-to ceiling windows fill the room with natural light and the tray ceiling has dentil crown molding. A glass door opens out to the side concrete driveway and boulder-steps to the backyard.

Opposite side of the central hallway is the first-floor main bedroom. The bedroom has a sitting area with a gas fireplace and patio doors that open out a balcony deck. The walk-in closet has a storage island, window seats, built-in shelves and storage plus chandeliers. The private bathroom is surrounded by ceramic-tile. A whirlpool tub is below a window and is accented by ceramic columns. The extra-long vanity has two sinks and two linen cabinets. The walk-in shower has a glass door and a basket-weave floor design completes the look.

Four bedrooms and two bathrooms are located upstairs. All four bedrooms have walk-in closets and access to connecting bathrooms.

The open stairwell that divides the great room from the kitchen leads down to a finished lower level with 10-foot ceilings. The stairwell ends at a bonus space with a walk-in storage room and a hallway that leads down to a bonus room with daylight window. Four steps down is the family room with a gas fireplace that has an ornate wood mantel and marble surround. Tucked into one corner is a radius wet bar with mosaic tile design and extended counter. Behind the bar is an abundance of cabinetry with sink and large appliance nook. Ceramic-tile flooring stops at the threshold of the billiard room, media area and bay gaming space. Several daylight windows fill the space with natural light and patio doors open out to the pool deck. Support columns are wood and there are unique wood panels built into the ceiling. A full bathroom has a large walk-in shower and a double-sink vanity. With the exception of the vanity and ceiling, the entire bathroom has a variety of ceramic-tile details and a walk-in storage closet.

SUGARCREEK TWP.

Price: $1,375,000

No Open House

Directions: Feedwire Road to south on Little Sugarcreek Road to left on Murphys Crossing (Afton Woods)

Highlights: About 8,347 sq. ft., 5-6 bedrooms, 4 full baths, 1 half bath, volume ceilings, built-ins, first-floor main bedroom, 4 gas fireplaces, granite counters, bonus rooms, media room, wet bar, walk-out lower level, executive study, dual HVAC 2021, central vacuum, surround sound, 3-car garage, saltwater in-ground swimming pool 2022, hot tub 2022, outdoor kitchen 2022, covered porch, paver-brick patio 2022, fire pit, fenced yard 2022, irrigation system, updated landscaping 2022, cul-de-sac

For more information:

Julee Terilli and Maura Schmitt

Berkshire Hathaway Home Services Professional Realty

(513) 608-9308 or (937) 307-9466

Website: www.finelivingrealtors.com