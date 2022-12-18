Renovations underscore appeal of home

During the past four years, this two-story home has been updated and renovated so all it needs is a few personal touches.

Listed for $305,000 by Sibcy Cline Realtors, the brick-and-vinyl, two-story at 690 Kitrina Ave. has about 1,781 square feet of living space. Located within the Country Estates of Monroe Twp., the house sits well off the road on about a three-quarter acre property. The property has mature trees and a well pump for lawn care. A driveway leads up to the two-car garage with pull-down attic access and a side service door. There is also a concrete patio out back surrounded by landscaping, and a garden shed is tucked back at the edge of the backyard.

Starting in 2018, the house has undergone updates and renovations that include windows, gutters with guards, garage door with electronic opener, mechanical systems, flooring, bathrooms, and a fresh coat of paint. The heat pump and furnace were replaced in 2018. Vinyl-clad, double-hung windows with a transferrable warranty were installed in 2021. Both bathrooms were remodeled earlier in 2022.

A large covered front porch welcome guests and formal entry is made through double-front doors. The doors open into a foyer with a semi-open staircase that leads to the upstairs bedrooms and a hallway, which leads back to the more casual areas of the house. To the left, the formal living room has a picture window and transitions into the formal dining room, which has a rear-facing picture window and hanging light fixture. Double doors open from the dining room to the kitchen, completing the circular floor plan.

Ceramic-tile flooring fills the kitchen and continues into the adjoining family room. Cabinetry surrounds stainless-steel appliances that were new in 2019. Appliances include a range, dishwasher, microwave and refrigerator. A window is above the double sink and a peninsula counter provides storage and seating for two. A breakfast area has a window and is part of the family room, which has a ceiling paddle fan with light fixture. Eyeball lighting accents the brick fireplace with raised hearth and wood-beam mantel. The wood-burning fireplace has been converted to an electric fireplace with a wrought-iron insert. Sliding patio doors open out to the backyard patio.

Off the foyer hallway, a door opens into a combination half bathroom and laundry room. The washer and dryer are included with the sale of the home. The bath fixtures have been updated with a single-sink vanity, mirror and light fixtures.

Wrought-iron railing accents the semi-open staircase, which leads to the second level where four bedrooms and two updated bathrooms are located. Updated carpeting fills the entire second level, except the bathrooms that have ceramic-tile floors. The main bedroom, located in the back corner, has a sliding door closet and private bathroom. The bath has been updated with a walk-in shower, single-sink vanity, mirror, light fixtures and toilet.

The guest bath off the hallway has a tub/shower with fiberglass surround, a solid-surface sink on a vanity with matching mirror.

Two bedrooms have front-facing windows and either sliding-door or step-in closets. The back corner bedroom has built-in bunk beds.

MONROE TWP.

Price: $305,000

No Open House

Directions: County Route 25A to east on Evanston Road, south on Curtwood to left on Kitrina Avenue or from Tipp City: Main Street to south on Hyatt to west on Evanston to Curtwood, to Kitrina Avenue

Highlights: About 1,781 sq. ft., 4 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, 1 half bath, formal areas, updated ceramic-tile flooring, updated carpeting, electric fireplace, updated bathrooms 2022, double-hung vinyl windows 2019, central air with heat pump and furnace 2018, appliances 2019, 2-car garage, storage shed, patio, 0.71-acre lot, city water and well

For more information

Jackie Halderman

Sibcy Cline Realtors

937-239-0315

Website: https://jhalderman.agents.sibcycline.com

CONTRIBUTED PHOTOS BY KATHY TYLER