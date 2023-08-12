Renovated kitchen among home’s amenities

A mini farm — with a brick home and three additional outbuildings — sits on 3.16 acres in Miami Twp.

Listed for $349,900 by Tami Holmes Realty, the ranch-style house at 6425 Jamaica Road has about 1,983 square feet of living space with three bedrooms and an updated kitchen. A paved driveway leads to a stone-wrapped garden and side parking to the main residence, which sits well off the road. Continuing back, an oversized two-car garage has a metal roof and updated siding. A barn is currently being used for hay storage and tack space. At the back of the property, the red barn has skylights, added lighting and electricity, three stalls and a concrete wash area and tack space. Both sliding barn doors open to two separate corral-fenced pastures and the back of the property has a mature tree line.

An extended roof line covers the walkway from the driveway to the formal front door of the residence. The concrete porch allows for plenty of outdoor covered sitting space. Most of the exterior is brick with updated vinyl siding in some accent areas.

Inside, the formal foyer has wood-laminate flooring and a coat closet. The front door has a leaded glass crescent window. The foyer nook opens into the formal living room with a picture window that allows for plenty of natural light.

A large threshold opens off the living room into the combined kitchen and dining area. Wood-laminated flooring fills the kitchen and dining area. Rough-cut paneling accents the dining room wall, and an updated sliding patio door with built-in blinds opens off the dining room out to a multi-level wooden deck and fenced yard.

An oversized kitchen island provides plenty of preparation space and storage options. Additional cabinetry offers three pantries and wraparound appliances that include a range, dishwasher, microwave and refrigerator. There is a sink below a window and mosaic tile accents some of the wall space.

Accessible from both the living room and the kitchen is a large family room with four windows and wood-laminate flooring. The room is large enough for a sitting area and recreation space. A door opens off the family room into a combined utility room and mudroom that has a back-door entrance.

A hallway from the dining room leads to three bedrooms and an updated full bathroom. Two bedrooms have two double-door closets while the other has a single double-door closet. All three bedrooms have ceiling paddle fans and plush neutral carpeting.

A solid-surface wrap surrounds the tub/shower, which has a glass-block window. A long oak vanity has a solid-surface sink and counter, and a matching triple-mirror medicine cabinet is above. Mosaic tile accents some of the wall space and there is a large linen closet. A second linen closet is at the end of the hallway.

Off the kitchen is a combined half bathroom and laundry room.

MIAMI TWP.

Price: $349,900

No Open House

Directions: Route 4 to Jamaica Road, house on the west side of road or Route 725 to north on Jamaica Road

Highlights: About 1,983 sq. ft., 3 bedrooms, 1 full bath, 1 half bath, updated kitchen, island, appliances, family room, wood-laminate flooring, updated bathroom, wooden deck, oversized 2-car detached garage, hay barn, horse barn with stalls and wash station, fenced pastures, well, 3.16 acres, Miamisburg city school district

For more information:

Jody Canupp and Tami Holmes

Tami Holmes Realty

513-544-2538 or 937-620-5979

Website: www.tami-holmes.com