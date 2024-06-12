Remodeled kitchen a jewel for Tipp City couple

Susan and her husband Rick, 66, bought the 2,300-square-foot home in 2020 before they married in 2021. They said the kitchen remodel took three months “from start to finish.” Both have extensive career backgrounds in space planning, painting and more. Rick currently works part time at Lowe’s Home Improvement in Huber Heights, while Susan delivers her floral-arranging skills at Always Blooming in Tipp City.

The exterior of the Cape Cod-style home was a pale yellow when the couple purchased it. But they repainted it a true red, which gives the residence a feeling of relaxed charm from the moment visitors pull into the driveway. The couple aimed for a casual and comfortable ambience throughout their home. “We want people to feel welcome,” said Susan. And they have succeeded in that goal.

Upon entering the home, you can see why the windows were so appealing to the couple as they were house hunting. The kitchen windows, for example, overlook the lush backyard.

The kitchen cabinets are custom variegated maple from Overholser Cabinets (now Walnut Grove Cabinet Co.), of Greenville, Susan said.

“But floor is the best part — it is epoxy,” said Susan. “It is a recreation of the linoleum floor in my paternal grandparents’ home.” Select Floorings Systems of Springfield crafted the kitchen flooring, which emits an instant cheeriness with its many colors and texture.

Needless to say, embarking on such a large project required the couple to temporarily relocate some of their appliances to the basement — and dining out frequently as the kitchen was remodeled.

Finding the perfect backsplash to complement the new cabinets is Susan’s final task for the kitchen. She often thumbs through books and magazines for design inspiration.

“I love to do space planning” for friends’ homes as well, she added with a smile, “even if they don’t ask me to.”

As the official start of summer nears, Susan can often be found outside tending to the gardens, which include raised beds for flowers and vegetables. The large lot is ideal for outdoor entertaining, and Susan’s sewing skills are evident in the striped cushions she made for the patio swing.

It’s easy to see why the Crowes love their home, regardless of the season.