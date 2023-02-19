Ranch home renovated to perfection

In addition to the concrete driveway extension and patio, the house had an updated roof installed in 2021 and a large gazebo was built to cover most of the backyard patio. The most recent update was a new heating and cooling system, including the furnace and central-air conditioning with Aprilaire filter and Reme Halo air purification.

Lovingly maintained and beautifully renovated, the brick ranch home has been updated to perfection throughout both the interior and exterior.

Formal entry opens into an open foyer that flows into the formal living room. A built-in bureau is near the front door. Barrel crown molding softens the angles at the ceiling in both the foyer and living room. A picture window fills the living room with natural light and an electric stone fireplace provides some warmth.

Wood-plank vinyl flooring fills the foyer and continues into the living room, dining room, kitchen, and continues down the hallway to the bedroom wing. Shiplap accents the walls along the foyer.

Off the foyer to the left, the floor plan was opened into a spacious kitchen and flexible space room with dining area. A nook has ornate details behind shelving and sconce lights accent wall space. The kitchen has a wall of white cabinetry with updated hardware. A window is above the double sink and polished ceramic-tile creates a contrasting backsplash. Stainless-steel appliances, which were new in 2021, include double-wall ovens, a microwave, a glass cooktop, dishwasher and refrigerator. Additional cabinetry was added along the opposite wall and includes a double pantry, drawers and a coffee station. A large island has a slate counter and offers breakfast bar seating for two as well as additional storage. A door off the kitchen opens out to the patio and fenced backyard.

Behind louver double doors is a hidden laundry area with hanging cabinetry for storage and another door off the dining room opens into a walk-in storage closet.

Four bedrooms and two full bathrooms are off the central hallway. Three bedrooms have double sliding-door closets, carpeting and overhead lights. The main bedroom is at the back corner and has a dressing area with an oversized vanity with single sink, storage nook and step-in shower.

The guest bath has been totally renovated with wood-laminate flooring, a solid-surface sink and counter upon a bureau vanity, a fiber-glass tub/shower and updated faucets, mirror and lighting.

Accessible from the side porch through a side service door, the garage has a glass-block window and a wall of built-in storage nooks.

KETTERING

Price: $300,000

No Open House

Directions: Wilmington Pike to south on Parklawn Drive, to right on Randy Drive

Highlights: About 1,800 sq. ft., 4 bedrooms. 2 full bathrooms, open floor plan, electric fireplace, wood laminate plank flooring, updated kitchen, stainless-steel appliances, roof 2021, HVAC 2023, two-car garage, gazebo 2021, shed 2021, extended concrete driveway, fenced yard

For more information:

Mike Embree

Sibcy Cline Realtors

937-443-7499

Website: www.membree@sibcycline.com