Ranch home has been totally renovated

A totally renovated brick ranch was redesigned from the studs out and features an all-new kitchen and two full bathrooms.

Located within an established neighborhood of Huber Heights, this brick ranch at 6119 Buckman Drive has about 1,303 square feet of living space and is listed for $219,900 by Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Big Hill. The property has a one-car garage with updated overhead door and electric opener. The backyard is fenced and there is a separate concrete patio. Across the back of the house is a large concrete patio with aluminum awning.

Final touches are being made to the interior renovations as the house has a light neutral color with wood vinyl and ceramic vinyl flooring within the kitchen and bathrooms and neutral color carpeting within the bedrooms. All the trim work and interior doors have been replaced. Updated and additional lighting has been added as all three bedrooms have ceiling paddle fans with lights and remotes.

In addition to the maintenance-free brick exterior, the roof is about 7years old and there are vinyl windows throughout. The formal front-entry door has been replaced and has a leaded-glass window. Sliding patio doors open off the dining room out to the spacious covered patio.

Tucked within the side of a covered entry, the formal entry opens directly into the front living room, which has a picture window. There is a deep walk-in closet just off the entry nook. Interior access to the garage is off the living room.

At the back is the completely redesigned kitchen and dining area combination. The large patio doors fill the dining room with natural light as there is an updated light fixture centered above the room.

White cabinetry with dark counters fills the kitchen area. There is a double-door pantry cabinet next to the refrigerator nook. A window is above the sink and looks out over the backyard. Additional cabinetry surrounds the gas range and microwave. An island provides breakfast bar seating and additional storage and has hanging light fixtures above.

Just off the kitchen is the utility room with laundry hook-ups, hanging cabinetry and a back door that opens to the patio. The heating and cooling systems have also been updated during the renovations as was the hot water tank.

Off the living room is the hallway to the bedroom wing where there are three bedrooms and two full bathrooms. Two bedrooms are at the front of the house and have double bi-fold closets. Located at the back corner of the house, the primary bedroom has a large bi-fold closet plus a private bathroom. The primary bath features a walk-in fiberglass shower with sliding, textured-glass doors and an extended-sink vanity.

The guest bath was also redesigned with a single-sink vanity with quartz counter and a fiberglass tub/shower. There is a small linen closet within the bath, and both baths have engineered vinyl tile flooring.

HUBER HEIGHTS

Price: $219,900

Open House: Oct. 15, 1 – 2:30 p.m.

Directions: South on Old Troy Pike to east on Taylorsville Road, to left on Harshmanville Road to right on Buckman Drive.

Highlights: About 1,303 sq. ft., 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, updated kitchen, granite counters, stainless-steel appliances, vinyl flooring, updated bathrooms, neutral carpeting, updated interior doors, living room, dining room, walk-in storage closet, large covered concrete patio, fenced yard, one-car garage with updated overhead door and electric opener

For more information:

Marc Broomhall

Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Big Hill

937-248-9318

Website: https://bighill.com/directory/agents/marc-broomhall