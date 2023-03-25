Patio home has full access to community amenities

A large island with quartz counter divides the kitchen from the great room and foyer hallway. The island has breakfast bar seating for up to four and has a built-in double sink with faucet. Extra storage and the dishwasher are within the kitchen side of the island. The L-shaped kitchen has white cabinetry and detailed ceramic-tile backsplash. Stainless-steel appliances include a range, microwave and refrigerator. A pantry closet is near the coffee station and candlelight fixtures hang about the island.

A picture window and glass patio doors fill the breakfast room with natural light and provide views of the nearby pond with fountain. The patio doors open out to a large, covered patio that extends past the cover to become a concrete sun patio.

A pocket door from the great room opens into a flexible space that could be a sunny sitting room or study or hobby area. The room has five windows with blinds that overlook the backyard pond, a ceiling paddle fan with light fixture and has wood-laminate flooring.

A single door off the great room opens into the main bedroom. A tray ceiling has accent lighting and crown molding. The bedroom has two rear-facing windows and neutral gray carpeting. A pocket door opens into the spacious bathroom that includes an elevated double-sink vanity with quartz counter and a walk-in shower surrounded by subway tiles. A pocket door opens into a large walk-in closet that passes through by pocket door to a laundry room.

Accessible from the mudroom off the foyer hallway and the walk-in closet through pocket doors, the laundry room has a wash sink with folding counter and cabinetry as well as the laundry hook-ups.

The mudroom has a double-door guest closet, a built-in deacon’s bench with cabinets above and access to the two-car garage. At the back of the garage are double doors that open to the utility closet.

Off the foyer hallway are a second bedroom and a second full bathroom. The bedroom has a walk-in closet and front-facing windows. The bathroom features a walk-in fiberglass shower with two seats and glass-doors. There is an elevated single-sink vanity with quartz counter and a linen closet.

TROY

Price: $349,900

No Open House

Directions: Piqua-Troy Road (North Market Street) to East Bentley Circle, then right on East Bentley Circle

Highlights: About 1,688 sq. ft., 2 bedrooms, 2 full baths, electric fireplace, sunroom, island, quartz counters, walk-in closets, pocket doors, covered patio, sun patio, pond view, 2- car garage, homeowners’ association

