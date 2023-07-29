Outdoor entertaining spaces part of home’s appeal

Located in the secluded Shaggy Bark Grove subdivision of Elizabeth Twp., this contemporary home has vaulted ceilings and a first-floor circular floor plan that has outdoor entertaining space options.

Listed for $329,900 by Coldwell Banker Heritage, the vinyl-sided, two-story home at 811 Hickory Hollow has about 2,072 square feet of living space. The 0.79-acre corner lot has a corral fence, storage shed, side stone patio and large paver-brick patio with fire pit. The backyard is partially fenced and is semi-private with mature trees. A long concrete driveway leads up to the oversized two-car garage and side porch that covers the formal entry.

A leaded-glass front door opens from the porch into a two-story foyer with an open wooden staircase and accent crown molding. The staircase has a carpet runner and has painted spindled accents. Wood-laminate flooring fills the foyer and continues into the front living room where the vaulted ceiling peaks have triangular windows filling the room with natural light. Tucked off the living room is a formal dining room with an updated light fixture that is centered against a ceiling medallion.

Flooring transitions into ceramic-tile through the threshold of the dining room and kitchen. White cabinetry fills the kitchen and surrounds appliances, including the range, dishwasher, microwave and refrigerator. Granite counters provide plenty of preparation space, and a deep sink is below a window. Pantry cabinets surround the refrigerator and corner cabinets have glass-panel doors. The kitchen has eyeball ceiling lights and undercabinet lighting as well as subway-tile backsplash. The kitchen extends into a breakfast room with a rear- facing window and French doors that open out to a stone side patio.

A spacious family room has a wood-burning fireplace tucked near a corner. The fireplace has a raised brick hearth and dentil wood mantel. Next to the fireplace, French doors with light-sides allow access to an enclosed rear porch. The porch has a vaulted ceiling, windows with screens and a paver-brick floor. Two separate doors open off the enclosed porch to two separate patios. The larger patio is framed by a raised garden with mature shade trees and has a fire pit within the center. The other patio is outside the fenced part of the yard near a garden bed and garden shed.

Back inside, a hallway accessible from the family room completes the circular floor plan and provides access to a half bathroom with pedestal sink, a utility room with laundry hook-ups and hanging cabinetry and the interior entrance to the two-car garage.

Three bedrooms and two full bathrooms are located upstairs. The painted spindles wrap up the staircase and along the balcony hallway. Directly off the staircase, the guest bath has a tub/shower and a single-sink vanity.

The primary bedroom stretches across the back of the upstairs and has four separate closets. Three closets are deep, step-in closet with double bi-fold doors. The fourth is a linen closet. There is an updated light fixture with ceiling fan centered within a ceiling medallion. The private bathroom has a tub/shower with ceramic-tile surround and an oversized vanity with solid-surface sink and counter.

ELIZABETH TWP.

Price: $329,900

No Open House

Directions: East on state Route 41, between state Route 202 and state Route 201, to right on Hickory Hollow

Highlights: About 2,072 sq. ft., 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 1 half bath, volume ceilings, wood-laminate flooring, wood-burning fireplace, granite counters, appliances, vinyl windows, enclosed porch, paver-brick patio, fire pit, fenced yard, storage shed, 2-car garage, 0.79-acre corner lot, updated HVAC, well and septic system, Miami East school district

For more information:

Lisa Nishwitz

Coldwell Banker Heritage

937-266-3440

Website: https://www.lisanishwitz.com