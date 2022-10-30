Nature, nurture blend in home

Two bedrooms, two full bathrooms and a flexible bonus room are located upstairs. The main bedroom suite has wood vinyl flooring and a wood-accented vaulted ceiling. A door opens from the bedroom to a loft sitting area that looks down into the main-level breakfast room but also out over the wooded back yard. A spiral staircase leads down from the loft into the kitchen. The main bathroom has a whirlpool tub below a circular window, a double-sink vanity with make-up desk, three walk-in closets with built-in storage, and a separate shower room with a ceramic-tile walk-in shower with body wash and rain shower head.

Across the catwalk is a second bedroom with a private full bathroom. There is a flexible room with angled ceiling that could be an office or hobby room.

Off the foyer, the guest bedroom wing has two bedrooms and a full bathroom. One bedroom has a double-door walk-in closet with organizers, a built-in dresser and bookcase and a wash nook with a single-sink vanity. The other bedroom has a walk-in closet and the whole wing can be closed off for privacy.

Wood-panels accent the vaulted ceiling of the great room, which has a two-story stone fireplace with raised stone hearth. Triple sliding patio doors open from the great room out to the balcony deck, which wraps around a mature tree that has been cut down to create a table.

Hardwood flooring fills the great room and continues into the adjoining kitchen and two-story breakfast sunroom. The kitchen has textured wood cabinetry with dark granite countertops. A window is above the sink and an island offers storage and extended counter seating for four. The kitchen comes equipped with a cooktop, wall ovens and a dishwasher. A planning desk with a display case above is nestled near the spiral staircase that leads to the upper and lower levels. Hidden by wall décor are two double-door pantry closets, and a dome ceiling has plenty of recessed lighting.

A hallway from the kitchen leads to a full bathroom, a laundry room and interior access to the oversized three-car garage. The garage has a walk-in storage closet and a staircase that leads to a studio apartment, complete with a full bathroom, kitchenette sink and Murphy bed.

Accessible from the spiral staircase, the lower level offers a family room with a stone fireplace and patio doors that open out to the wooden patio and pool area. The family room extends into a recreation room with a wall of built-in storage and desk space. A peninsula bar seats up to six people and the wet bar area has a full refrigerator nook and large beverage cooler. An exercise room has a wall of windows, rubber mat flooring, media outlets, and is plumbed for a hot tub. A full bathroom is accessible from the exercise room and the recreation room. A walk-in storage closet has the mechanical systems. Geothermal well pump, circulation pump and furnace compressor were new in 2022.

BEAVERCREEK

Price: $620,000

No Open House

Directions: North Fairfield Road to east on Plantation, right on Twelve Oak, left on Carthage Drive or Shakertown to south on Carthage Drive

Highlights: About 6,400 sq. ft., 4-5 bedrooms, 6 full baths, 2 wood-burning fireplaces, hardwood and laminate wood flooring, granite countertops, vaulted ceilings, skylights, walk-out lower level, wet bar, exercise room, above garage apartment with full bath, oversize 3-car garage, pool house with full bath, kitchenette, wet bar and sleeping loft, salt-water in-ground swimming pool, hot tub, composite deck, wood balcony deck, wood patio, outdoor shower, fenced yard, 1.68-acre, paver-brick driveway

