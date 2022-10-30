Nature, nurture blend in home

COVER HOME:
445 CARTHAGE DR., BEAVERCREEK
Wrapped around the landscaping, this contemporary home is nestled among the trees with unique blending of nature within the exterior design while bringing the nature highlights within by vaulted ceilings, stonework and walls of windows.
Listed for $620,000 by RE/MAX Victory and Affiliates, the cedar and wood-shingled two-story at 445 Carthage Drive has about 6,400 square feet of living space, including a walk-out lower level. The 1.68-acre, four-parcel property is located along a nature reserve. Mature trees surround most of the property where a park-like back yard is surrounded by a metal fence. Wood-plank walkways weave their way to a wood patio, a spiral staircase to a wooden balcony deck, and to a concrete and paver in-ground pool with nearby pool house. The salt-water pool has an electric retractable cover and separate mechanical shed. A composite deck extension from the pool surround has a built-in hot tub, and outdoor shower and sliding patio entrance to the pool house, which offers an equipped kitchenette with bar seating, a wet bar with beverage cooler, a family room, a loft bedroom and a full bathroom.
Natural forest, mountain chic style continues inside the main residence as the wood-shingle roofline wraps around trees for additional shady nooks and a paver-brick drive and walkway compliments the terra cotta tile flooring within the two-story entry. Vaulted ceilings are accented by wood-planks and the foyer has six skylights above the atrium. Formal areas encircle the atrium filling the space with natural light. A step-down from the foyer is the formal living room with a triangular sitting area with floor to ceiling windows. The longest wall of the dining room has a built-in china buffet with lighted glass display cabinet and cabinet storage. Double doors swing open from the dining room into the kitchen. Three glass walls surround the atrium to allow viewing from the dining room and the great room. A spindled-accented open staircase leads up to a catwalk and balcony hallway to the second level.
Two bedrooms, two full bathrooms and a flexible bonus room are located upstairs. The main bedroom suite has wood vinyl flooring and a wood-accented vaulted ceiling. A door opens from the bedroom to a loft sitting area that looks down into the main-level breakfast room but also out over the wooded back yard. A spiral staircase leads down from the loft into the kitchen. The main bathroom has a whirlpool tub below a circular window, a double-sink vanity with make-up desk, three walk-in closets with built-in storage, and a separate shower room with a ceramic-tile walk-in shower with body wash and rain shower head.
Across the catwalk is a second bedroom with a private full bathroom. There is a flexible room with angled ceiling that could be an office or hobby room.
Off the foyer, the guest bedroom wing has two bedrooms and a full bathroom. One bedroom has a double-door walk-in closet with organizers, a built-in dresser and bookcase and a wash nook with a single-sink vanity. The other bedroom has a walk-in closet and the whole wing can be closed off for privacy.
Wood-panels accent the vaulted ceiling of the great room, which has a two-story stone fireplace with raised stone hearth. Triple sliding patio doors open from the great room out to the balcony deck, which wraps around a mature tree that has been cut down to create a table.
Hardwood flooring fills the great room and continues into the adjoining kitchen and two-story breakfast sunroom. The kitchen has textured wood cabinetry with dark granite countertops. A window is above the sink and an island offers storage and extended counter seating for four. The kitchen comes equipped with a cooktop, wall ovens and a dishwasher. A planning desk with a display case above is nestled near the spiral staircase that leads to the upper and lower levels. Hidden by wall décor are two double-door pantry closets, and a dome ceiling has plenty of recessed lighting.
A hallway from the kitchen leads to a full bathroom, a laundry room and interior access to the oversized three-car garage. The garage has a walk-in storage closet and a staircase that leads to a studio apartment, complete with a full bathroom, kitchenette sink and Murphy bed.
Accessible from the spiral staircase, the lower level offers a family room with a stone fireplace and patio doors that open out to the wooden patio and pool area. The family room extends into a recreation room with a wall of built-in storage and desk space. A peninsula bar seats up to six people and the wet bar area has a full refrigerator nook and large beverage cooler. An exercise room has a wall of windows, rubber mat flooring, media outlets, and is plumbed for a hot tub. A full bathroom is accessible from the exercise room and the recreation room. A walk-in storage closet has the mechanical systems. Geothermal well pump, circulation pump and furnace compressor were new in 2022.
BEAVERCREEK
Price: $620,000
No Open House
Directions: North Fairfield Road to east on Plantation, right on Twelve Oak, left on Carthage Drive or Shakertown to south on Carthage Drive
Highlights: About 6,400 sq. ft., 4-5 bedrooms, 6 full baths, 2 wood-burning fireplaces, hardwood and laminate wood flooring, granite countertops, vaulted ceilings, skylights, walk-out lower level, wet bar, exercise room, above garage apartment with full bath, oversize 3-car garage, pool house with full bath, kitchenette, wet bar and sleeping loft, salt-water in-ground swimming pool, hot tub, composite deck, wood balcony deck, wood patio, outdoor shower, fenced yard, 1.68-acre, paver-brick driveway
For more information
Emily McCann
REMAX Victory and Affiliates
(937) 266-5451
No Website
