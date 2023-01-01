Modern updates add to home’s charm

Classic slate-shingle roof with pitched and arched rooflines accents this two-story home with copper downspouts and gutters and accented by stone and wrought-iron with leaded-glass windows throughout. Built in 1931, the two-story home has all the original charm, and the original woodwork has been refinished and maintained.

Listed for $216,000 by eXp Realty, the brick home at 1132 Amherst Place has about 3,200 square feet of living space, including the finished family room within the basement. Located within the historic University Row neighborhood of Dayton, the property includes a two-car heated garage with an insulated door installed in 2017, a backyard paver-brick patio, a storage shed and a screen-enclosed front porch with custom wrought-iron railing.

Inside, the home features four bedrooms, three full bathrooms, a finished basement and a third-floor bonus room. The hot-water boiler was replaced in 2016 and nearly all the radiator covers are custom made for energy-efficiency. Central air conditioning was added and is piped down from the attic.

Additional updates include refinishing of hardwood floors and wood beams with hand-painted stencils and a remodeled shower within the second-floor guest bath.

Formal entry opens within a foyer nook that has access to a half bathroom that is surrounded by ceramic-tile accents. A step-up leads into the living room with refinished hardwood flooring and large leaded-glass windows. Wood beams cross the ceiling and connect with the crown molding. The beams have hand-painted stenciling. Woodwork trims the windows and doorways and the large fireplace has a wood mantel. The fireplace was converted to gas with a starter and has an ornate wrought-iron screen with flower details. These same details match the wrought-iron gate, which opens from the living room into the back hallway that leads to the casual entry. The open stairwell has beautiful bold spindles and railing. Built-in bookcases are next to a guest closet with automatic light.

French doors with stained-glass accents open into a formal dining room, which has hardwood flooring. Crown molding frames the crystal chandelier. A swinging door opens into a breakfast nook that also has access to the kitchen and back hallway.

Ceramic-tile counters complement the dark cabinetry that fills three walls of the kitchen. The sink is below a window and triple windows fill a preparation area with natural light. A combination of other original cabinets and updated cabinets offer an abundance of storage. Plumbing and electric is available for all the modern convenience of appliances and the range area has electric or gas hook-up options. Ceramic-tile flooring fills the kitchen and continues into the breakfast room and down the central hallway. The hallway ends at the side-entry, and there is access to the two-car garage and the stairwell to the full basement.

Just off the stairwell, there is a large family room with a decorative fireplace and a peninsula dry bar. Wood paneling covers the walls and there are two built-in bookcases and media cabinets. Some of the glass-block windows have vent openings. At the end of the hallway is a laundry room with folding counter. A bonus room is perfect for a hobby area, and there is a full bathroom with step-in shower and single-sink vanity.

Four bedrooms and two full bathrooms are on the second floor. The main bedroom has a window nook flanked by two step-in closets. There is decorative brick fireplace. The private bathroom has a pedestal sink and a tub/shower with ceramic-tile surround. There is a linen closet, medicine cabinet and ceramic-tile floor and wall accents.

Another bedroom has a separate sitting area, and all the bedrooms have large step-in closets with lights. The guest bath has a separate tub nook and an updated shower nook with fiberglass surround. There is a pedestal sink and ceramic-tile flooring and wall accents.

Off the upstairs hallway, one wall has a built-in linen cabinet with drawers. There is a door that opens to the walk-up attic, part of which has been finished into a multipurpose space. The room has an arched ceiling, rear-facing window, heating and overhead lighting. A door opens from this room into the unfinished attic space that is floored and houses the air conditioning mechanicals.

DAYTON

Price: $216,000

No Open House

Directions: Salem Avenue to Harvard Boulevard to right on Amherst Place

Highlights: About 3,200 sq. ft., 4-5 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 1 half bath, hardwood floors, 1 gas fireplace, 2 decorative fireplaces, built-ins, breakfast nook, recreation room, glass-block basement windows, bonus attic room, central air conditioning 2016, boiler heat 2016, slate roof, 2-car heated garage, storage shed, driveway, paver-brick patio, screen-enclosed porch

