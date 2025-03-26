Local real estate: Updated Oakwood 2-story for sale is near shopping and schools

Inside original hardwood flooring that has been refined graces the foyer and first level of the home. The foyer has a decorative chandelier and a wood staircase leading to the upper level.

To the right is the living room with hardwood flooring, a fireplace flanked by built in class front bookcases on both sides and a ceiling fan. Wood doors open to an outdoor patio.

The living room is open to the kitchen and dining room. The dining room has hardwood flooring, a decorative chandelier with medallion, and crown molding. The kitchen also has hardwood flooring, a ceiling fan, updated white cabinets with granite countertops, tile backsplash and a breakfast bar. Appliances include a stainless range, microwave, and a side-by-side refrigerator.

There is a first level half bath off the living room and foyer with tile flooring and a vanity. There is also a step down to a side exterior entrance that can be closed off from the main level and connects to the driveway for easy access.

Wood steps with a carpet runner lead to the second floor and three bedrooms including the primary suite. All bedrooms have original hardwood flooring and ceiling fans as well as crown molding. The primary bedroom suite has an ensuite bathroom with tile flooring and a walk-in shower. The custom closet closes off from the bedroom with lead glass doors. There is an additional full bathroom on the second level with tile flooring and a refinished porcelain bathtub as well as built in cabinets and a wood vanity.

There is an unfinished basement that was waterproofed in 2021 and provides storage space or potential for finishing.

Outside a vinyl privacy fence surrounds the back yard. Wood steps with railings connect the sliding doors off the living room with the back yard and brick paver patio. The backyard is extensively landscaped with trees and bushes for privacy.

Updates include a water heater in 2025, HVAC system and sump pump in 2021 and covered awning on the side porch in 2021.

