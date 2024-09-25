Local real estate: Sugarcreek Twp. home has deep back yard, updated furnishings

Formal entry opens into a grand two-story foyer with an apron staircase that leads to the upper primary level and the second floor. French doors open into a study with built-in bookcases, desk and cabinetry.

A step down from the foyer is the turret living room with keystone-accented arched thresholds and dentil crown molding. A gas fireplace with an ornate wood mantel is flanked by two arched windows framed with matching keystone woodwork. Off the living room is the formal turret dining room with a tray ceiling accented with tongue-and-groove wood paneling and accent lighting. The dining room shares the same detailed woodwork as the living room. A small butler’s pantry or beverage station allows for the transition from the formal dining room into the kitchen and adjoining breakfast room.

Updated with gray cabinetry and appliances installed in 2023, the kitchen has a deep single sink below a window and quartz countertops creating an L-shaped workspace design. Cabinetry has bubble glass cabinet doors or open shelves. Additional cabinetry has spice drawers and counter space near the refrigerator nook and wall ovens. And island has a gas cooktop and an extended countertop for breakfast bar seating. Updated lighting hangs above the island and the dining area of the breakfast room which has three large windows and sliding patio doors that open out to the patio deck.

A vaulted ceiling with skylights extends above the great room which has a gas fireplace flanked by two windows. The room has a spacious and open feel as wooden spindles and railing of the back staircase accent the wall and lead up to the second-floor loft.

Off the kitchen, a short hallway provides access to a half bathroom and a couple steps up to the primary bedroom level. The bedroom has patio doors that open out to the balcony deck and gazebo and has a walk-in closet. The private bathroom features a double-sink vanity, walk-in shower and a corner whirlpool tub beneath two windows and is surrounded by ceramic-tile. A laundry room with garage access is also on this level.

The back staircase ascends to the loft that overlooks the great room. Off the loft are a full bathroom and a bedroom. The bedroom has a private access to the bath and has a dormer window sitting area as well as a wall of closets. Another smaller loft sitting area is up a couple steps from the larger loft. The smaller loft extends over the formal foyer and wraps into a hallway that leads to two more bedrooms and a full bathroom.

An open stairwell near the back staircase leads down to the finished lower level. A bonus room has been set up as an exercise room and a full bathroom is nearby. A sitting area opens into a recreation room with two sets of sliding patio doors that open out to a covered concrete patio and the back yard. An angled island offers bar seating and storage space. Behind the island, a full wall of cabinetry creates a kitchenette with a sink, appliance nooks, glass and bottle racks and a media cabinet.

FACTS

Price: $749,000

Open house: 1 - 3 p.m. Sept. 29

More info: Jeff Peterson and Jozlyn Hildebrand, Key Realty; 937-321-2554 or 937-657-4180; https://jeffpeterson.ikeyrealty.com or https://jozlynhildebrand.ikeyrealty.com