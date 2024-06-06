Local real estate: Custom-built home ideal for indoor, outdoor entertaining

Since the 2021 event, the community now features 29 single-family homes and 14 townhouses with large front porches and rear, alley-access garages. In addition to the many planned greenspaces and playgrounds, the neighborhood’s most recent addition is a spacious dog park and a new restaurant, Troni’s Italian Bistro, which will open in July in the Union Village Square that also has a bank, realty and senior center.

Built on a corner lot, the home’s design embraces the large porch concept with a wrap-around front porch and a covered side porch with access to a semi-private patio with a fire pit and pet lawn. The two-car garage, which is accessible from the side porch, has an unfinished, 600-square-foot second floor with a volume ceiling and a dozen windows. The garage and loft bonus room was designed for potential finishing with plumbing and elevator options.

Inside the main residence, the design allows for an open-concept floor plan under volume ceilings on all three levels and secluded bedrooms, all with private bathroom access — and a fifth bedroom option within unfinished space of the lower level.

The formal entry opens into the living room with a gas fireplace surrounded by quartz. A wide semi-open staircase leads up to the second-floor loft bonus room where three bedrooms and two full bathrooms are located. Two bedrooms share a full divided bath behind pocket doors, while the other bedroom has an en suite bathroom with walk-in shower.

Back on the main level, the living room transitions into the combined kitchen and designated formal dining area. French doors open from the dining room out to the wrap-around porch. A 7-foot island offers seating for up to eight along the extended granite counter and has hidden storage cabinets as well as a deep sink. White cabinetry fills a wall around windows and appliances that include a Bosch gas range, dishwasher and microwave. There is a pantry closet and a pantry cabinet next to the refrigerator nook. Hardwood flooring flows throughout the main level; and crown molding accents the 10-foot ceilings.

Off the dining room, a mudroom has a built-in locker nook and cubby storage. A door opens to the side covered porch and fenced side yard. Continuing off the mud room is a half bath, a separate laundry room behind a pocket door, and access to the first-floor primary bedroom suite. Double doors open off the bedroom into the bathroom, which has a walk-in, ceramic-tile surround shower; a double-sink vanity; a free-standing soak tub below a window; and a walk-in closet with a built-in dresser, cabinets and storage.

Off the kitchen, a wide semi-open staircase leads to the lower level, which has been finished into a media room and recreation room. Brick accents the wall space above the wet bar area, which has a granite counter, beverage cooler and cabinetry. Another brick-accented wall highlights a dry sitting bar space with a granite counter and stool seating. A large egress window fills the recreation room with natural light; and a tray ceiling is above the billiard area.

A hallway from the recreation room leads to a full bathroom with a walk-in shower. A door opens to unfinished space, which could be a fifth bedroom but is currently set up as an exercise area. Another door opens to unfinished storage and the home’s mechanical systems.

TURTLECREEK TWP.

Price: $1,000,000

House: June 9, 1 to 3 p.m.

Directions: State Route 741 to Union Village, east on Anderson Street, corner of Anderson and Bailey Street

Highlights: About 3,943 sq. ft., 4 bedrooms, 4 full baths, half bath, gas fireplace, soap-stone counters, wet bar, wood floors, 9-foot ceilings, first-floor primary bedroom, lower-level media room, egress window, wrap-around porch, side covered porch, fenced yard, gravel patio with fire pit, 2-car garage, unfinished bonus room, homeowners’ association

For more information:

David Watkins

Union Village Realty

312-848-1967

Website: UnionVillageOhio.com