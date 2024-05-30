Local real estate: Bonus spaces enhance 2-story Centerville condominium

Recent updates include luxury vinyl-plank flooring by Bockrath throughout the great room and adjoining designated dining area. The central air conditioning has been updated; and a new storm door has been installed to allow access from the sunroom out to the patio, which is covered by a pergola.

The formal entry opens into a foyer with ceramic-tile flooring. The semi-open staircase and guest closet are just off to the right, and to the left is flexible space that could be a formal dining area or a study or office area.

The foyer ends in the two-story great room, which has a corner gas fireplace with wood-capped mantel and ceramic-tile surround. A triangular threshold is the centerpiece to the room and draws attention to the adjoining sunroom where a dozen windows provide a panoramic view of the backyard green space. The sunroom has a cathedral ceiling; and two tall windows flank the glass storm door that opens out to the backyard patio. Partial wall and flooring treatment transitions the great room into the spacious breakfast room and galley kitchen. The breakfast room has a wall of built-in cabinetry with a buffet counter that offers plenty of space for formal dining and a beverage station. Ceramic-tile flooring fills the breakfast room and continues into the kitchen with matching cabinetry and complementary counters. There is a large sink and a pantry cabinet with pull-out shelves next to the refrigerator nook. Appliances include a range, microwave and dishwasher.

A back hallway from the kitchen as well as access from the flex space, leads to a half bathroom, the laundry room with cabinetry and wash tub and the interior access to the two-car garage.

Tucked off the great room is the entrance to the first-floor primary bedroom and private bathroom. The bath has a double-sink vanity, a toilet room, a whirlpool tub below an arched window and a walk-in closet with sliding-mirror closet doors and built-in storage.

Wood spindles accent the railing that starts with the semi-open staircase and around the upstairs family room loft, catwalk hallway and loft sitting area. The family room loft has plenty of natural light from a window and two square windows above the great room. The catwalk leads to a smaller loft area with space for a sitting area. Two bedrooms and a full bathroom are accessible from this loft.

Both bedrooms have large closets and ceiling paddle fans with light fixtures. The guest bath has a tub-shower and a single-sink vanity. A large sliding-door linen closet is just outside the bathroom, accessible from the loft sitting area.

CENTERVILLE

Price: $350,000

Directions: Yankee Street to Yankee Woods Drive to left on Napa Ridge; or McEwen Road to Yankee Woods to right on Napa Ridge

Highlights: About 2,232 sq. ft., 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 1 half bath, volume ceilings, gas fireplace, eat-in kitchen, wood-vinyl flooring, first-floor primary bedroom, loft family room, loft study, sunroom, patio, pergola, 2-car garage, updated central air conditioning, homeowners’ association, community swimming pool

For more information:

Felix McGinnis and Jeanne Glennon

Coldwell Banker Heritage

937-602-5976 or 937-409-7021

Website: besthomesindayton.com