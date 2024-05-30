Local real estate: Beavercreek home on large wooded lot

A concrete driveway leads up to a two-car attached garage, which creates part of the front courtyard garden and entry. Brick columns with wrought-iron fencing surrounds the court yard; and a wrought-iron gate opens into the space where walkways lead to the side service door to the garage and the covered front entrance to the house.

Upon entry, the foyer has an open locker nook and transitions into the central hallway that opens into the living room to the right and leads to the bedroom wing to the left. The living room has a picture window that is covered by an exterior wooden awning. A wood-burning stove sits on top of a terra-cotta tile hearth. Brick accents the wall space behind the stove. Hardwood flooring fills the living room and continues down the central hallway into each of the three bedrooms.

At the front corner, the primary bedroom has a front-facing window, which is partially covered by a wooden awning, matching the one over the living room window. There is a built-in storage nook in the bedroom wall and a sliding door closet. The primary bathroom features a pedestal sink with updated mirror and light fixtures. There is a tub-shower with ceramic-tile surround. Two other bedrooms are off the hallway and a guest bath is at the end of the hallway. The guest bath has a single-sink vanity and tub-shower. The laundry area is centrally located off the bedroom wing. The laundry nook has additional shelves for storage.

From the living room, a threshold leads to a dining area that leads to the kitchen. Accessible from the bedroom wing hallway, the pass-through kitchen has a large sink below a window and painted cabinetry with complementary counters that surround stainless-steel appliances along two walls. The appliances include a range, dishwasher and refrigerator. White ceramic tile complements the counters and creates the backsplash. The kitchen has luxury-vinyl flooring.

The dining area has space for a nice table and leads into the spacious family room. Two steps down from the dining area is the family room where double doors open out to the backyard patio. A side picture window allows for natural light; and along one wall are built-in storage shelves and artwork display nooks.

A step down from the family rooms leads to the interior access to the attached garage through a utility and workshop room. This space has the home’s mechanical system of baseboard hot water steam heat and central air conditioning.

BEAVERCREEK

Price: $339,900

Open house: June 2, 2 – 4 p.m.

Directions: Dayton-Xenia Road, to Fudge Drive, to right on Ater Drive to right on Lemcke Road

Highlights: About 1,813 sq. ft., 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, hardwood floors, built-ins, stainless-steel appliances, living room, family room, central air conditioning, baseboard heat, 2-car attached garage, 3-car detached barn/garage, patio, courtyard

For more information:

Jill Aldineh

RE/MAX Victory and Affiliates

937-689-2858

Website: jillteam.com