Kettering luxury home for sale was once featured in national magazine

Several trees accent the hillside back yard where stonewalls create a terraced yard with gardens, stone walking paths, a hot tub level, sun deck and in-ground, saltwater swimming pool area with pool house and composite-wood privacy fence. Additional levels at the front allow for play space, stone patio and steps, parking and driveway entrance to the oversized two-car garage.

Inside, the home has been transformed with beautiful secluded areas, spa-like bathrooms, open social areas and an incredible kitchen with custom cabinets and leathered granite counter tops.

Formal entry opens through an updated exterior door from the stone front patio into a foyer with refinished hardwood flooring that has peg-nail accents. French doors open into the secluded library or den with custom knotty alder paneling. A bay window has a window seat and two corners have glass-panel door cabinetry. Display nooks and shelves are built into another wall and frame-trim accents the remaining walls.

The foyer opens into the great room with a large bay window with wooden seat that overlooks the backyard and terraced patios. A gas fireplace is made of soap stone. Crown molding and floor molding were replaced and painted. The hardwood flooring fills the great room and continues into the adjoining galley kitchen. A peninsula counter divides the kitchen from the great room and the leather granite top extends to allow seating and wraps down to the floor. White cabinetry fills both walls and wraps around appliances including a six-burner gas range with a wood hood vent.

Stone and textured tiles behind the range compliment the leather granite that also creates a backsplash. Triple windows are above the sink and a glass door opens from the kitchen out to a screen-enclosed porch. The screens are automatic, retractable and opaque from the exterior side. Pocket French doors open at the end of the kitchen into a separate preparation kitchen with custom butcher-block countertops, shelves and federal blue drawers.

A hallway from the foyer leads down to the primary bedroom wing. Off the hallway are storage closets and a remodeled half bathroom with built-in display nooks and single-sink vanity with creative hanging lights and mirror.

The bedroom has hardwood flooring, extra canister lighting and two front windows. The primary bath has been redesigned with a spa area that features a free-standing tub with corner counter and free-standing faucet. The walk-in shower has multiple shower heads including body jets and features ceramic-tile surround and glass doors. Along one wall is a double sink vanity with additional linen cabinets and drawers. The walk-in closet has built-in storage, make-up counter and laundry hook-ups for a stackable unit.

Three bedrooms and a full bathroom are located on the second floor. Refinished hardwood flooring flows throughout the second level and into all three bedrooms which have generous closet space. The hallway has access to additional storage with cedar-lined closets. The bathroom features two separate single-sink vanities and a corner tub/shower with ceramic-tile surround.

The lower level is a blend of original exposed brick walls and refinished hardwood floors within the recreation room that have daylight windows. Tucked into one corner is a wet bar with mirrors and cabinetry and a peninsula bar has dual countertops.

A glass door opens into an exercise room and another leads to a fully equipped home salon studio. A full bathroom with shower is nearby and a bonus room with counter space and cabinetry is a perfect hobby area.

A hallway from the recreation room leads to a half bathroom and a spacious laundry room with storage, folding counters and a glass door that walks out to the hot tub and pool decks of the terraced back yard.

MORE DETAILS

Price: $910,000

More info: Felix McGinnis and Jeanne Glennon, Coldwell Banker Heritage; 937-602-5976 or 937-409-7021, https://besthomesindayton.com and https://3330stonebridge.com