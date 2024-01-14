Kettering home features many updates

Inside, the house has been totally renovated with two full bathrooms, an additional half bath, a galley-style kitchen, wood-laminate flooring throughout the main social areas — including bedrooms and ceramic-tile flooring in the bathrooms. Interior doors have been replaced — some as pocket doors and sliding doors.

A formal entry opens into a foyer hallway with interior access to the oversized one-car garage. To the left, pocket French doors open into a combination family and media room. The L-shaped design adds to the flexibility and a bay window fills both rooms with natural light. A door opens into a deep under-staircase storage closet and another door opens into an unfinished space where a half bathroom has been added with single-sink vanity and toilet. The home’s mechanical systems are included as well as laundry hook-ups. The room has a glass-block window with vent.

At the end of the foyer hallway is a storage nook with shelves and access to the wooden staircase that leads up to the main level. Most of the living space is on the second level, including three bedrooms, two full bathrooms, the kitchen, dining area and living room. A spindled railing wraps around the stairwell that ends in the living room. A picture window fills the room with natural light. Off the living room is the dining area, which is an extension of the galley-style kitchen. A back door opens out to a small wooden deck and the private backyard.

White cabinetry fills every wall space within the kitchen. Two pantry cabinets flank the refrigerator. At the end of the kitchen is the range with microwave above. A window is above the double stainless-steel sink and the dishwasher is nearby. Cabinetry and white rough-cut granite counters extend to the dining room setting to allow for a buffet and coffee station area. Wood-laminate flooring fills the kitchen and continues into the dining room, living room, hallway and each bedroom.

Three bedrooms and two full bathrooms are off the hallway from the living room. The primary bedroom is at the back of the house and has a large sliding-door closet and a sliding barn-door entrance to a remodeled full bathroom. White subway tile fills much of the wall space around the free-standing vanity with a single sink and continues around the tub-shower. Updated mirror, faucets and light crystal light fixtures give the bathroom some character.

A second full bath is accessible from a pocket door off the hallway. The guest bath has a walk-in shower with ceramic-tile surround and floor. The vanity has a granite top that surrounds a deep farm sink. The bath has ceramic-tile flooring and wave-glass tile backsplash accenting the sink nook.

KETTERING

Price: $244,900

Open House: Jan. 14, 2 – 4 p.m.

Directions: East Dorothy Lane to Powhattan Place, to left on Blackhawk Road

Highlights: About 1,728 sq. ft., 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 1 half bath, updated kitchen, stainless-steel appliances, pantry cabinets, wood-laminate flooring, updated bathrooms, ceramic-tile floors, new interior doors, pocket doors, one-car garage, new wooden deck, terraced yard, wooden privacy fence

