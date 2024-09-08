Impactful home improvements to enhance it and boost resale value

Replacing a garage door

While this might not be where your mind goes when you think of home improvement projects, this can be one of the best ways to enhance your home’s value or simply to enjoy a drastic change. Modern garage doors come in a variety of materials, including composite wood, fiberglass, and steel. The many styles within these options give you a great deal of freedom to enhance your home’s exterior appeal fairly easily with one project.

Kitchen remodel

While a complete kitchen overhaul can get quite pricey, you can make a big difference to your home’s appeal by updating this room in a few key ways. For example, you can have the cabinets and drawers refaced, install new appliances, update fixtures, the sink, countertops, and even change the flooring to create a whole new look. Easier, less costly fixes include a new coat of paint, or changing the hardware on the cabinets while updating the backsplash or countertops. Either way, paying attention to this all-important room in your home, which is often considered the activity hub, will pay dividends when it comes to making your home more appealing or even increasing its resale value.

Replace the entry door

Your entry door is often one of the first features of your home that any visitor will notice. Therefore, it’s important to ensure that your current entry door exudes the message you want to convey. Steel doors are generally the most cost-effective way to upgrade your entry door, but wood doors and fiberglass doors give you more options in terms of stylistic appeal and even offer more insulation. If you must, you can always repaint the door if you don’t have the resources for a full replacement. This can be a good temporary fix, but it won’t have the impact of a replacement on your home’s overall appeal.

Deck addition (wood)

Adding a wooden deck to your home or replacing an old one can greatly benefit your home. This deck should include railing and stairs, but could also include a bench or planter. While this isn’t necessarily a cheap investment, you will get a lot of use out of a deck thanks to the fact that it can be used as additional entertainment space, makes a great spot for barbecuing, and can be decorated to match your home’s current exterior. Add style and flare to the space with outdoor decorative décor and attractive outdoor furnishings. Keep in mind, that maintaining your deck is important as sagging decks, broken railings, or uneven stairs can take away your home’s appeal, so make sure that your deck looks good.

The above home improvement projects are all immensely impactful on today’s homes. While there are many other types of projects you could attempt, these represent some that will have the most influence on not only your home’s current appeal, but its resale value down the road.