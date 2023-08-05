Home updated, yet retains original charm

From the stone-and-frame exterior to the coffered ceilings and built-ins throughout the interior, this Oakwood home features the original craftsmanship with some modern designs.

Listed for $624,000 by Irongate Inc. Realtors, the two-story house at 219 Volusia Ave. has about 3,370 square feet of living space. Built in 1915 and located within the Schantz Historical District, the property has a deep landscaped backyard surrounded by a wooden privacy fence. The two-car detached garage has alley access and has a chalet exterior design with window boxes and a concrete patio along the side, adding outdoor living space to the backyard. A circular paver-brick patio has brick wall accents, and paver-brick steps lead to the walkway to the garage. A composite wooden deck has access from the house and has an under-deck storage.

Stone columns complement the broad-board railing of the large front porch with stone-lined steps that lead from the sidewalk to the porch. The inviting porch covers the formal front entry, which opens into a foyer with window seat, guest closets and wainscoting. A semi-open staircase has wooden steps and a natural light-filled landing before continuing to the second level. The staircase splits at the landing, providing a back stairwell to the more casual part of the house.

Wide French doors open from the foyer into the living room, which has a coffered ceiling. The wood beams have been painted white to lighten the room and several vinyl windows fill the living space with natural light. A fireplace has stone-tile surround and hearth, and a wood mantel matches the detailed wall panels. Radiator window seats are below the two windows that flank the fireplace. Picture-frame wood flooring draws attention to the center of the room, and built-in bookcases flank the threshold into the formal living room. The bookcases have cutouts above to give both formal areas a more open feel.

A large bay window fills the dining room with natural light and the picture-frame wood flooring brings attention to the dining area. A crystal chandelier hangs from the center of the coffered ceiling. A swinging door opens from the dining room into the kitchen access and two steps down lead into the more casual family room.

Six tall windows fill the family room with natural light, two of which flank a fireplace with a ceramic-tile surround and heart. The windows have window seats that complement the wood mantel. Two steps up lead into the kitchen planning area to complete the first-floor circular floor plan.

The kitchen has been redesigned with a planning area that has a built-in pantry cabinet and a desk with mail-slot shelves and cabinetry. There is access to a half bathroom and patio doors that open out to the rear deck. A peninsula has an extended counter for breakfast bar seating, and the kitchen has a gas cooktop with a stainless-steel hood vent above. Coffered ceilings fill the kitchen area, which has walls of cabinetry that surround the appliances including double-wall ovens, a dishwasher ad refrigerator. A double sink is below a window and a cookbook shelf. A door opens off the kitchen into a laundry room with a folding counter, laundry chute and cabinetry.

Four bedrooms and two full bathrooms are located upstairs. The primary bedroom consists of two rooms with a flexible floor plan that could be a sleeping area with large dressing room or a sitting room. French doors divide the two rooms, which have hardwood flooring. There are three large closets and access to a full bathroom. The bath has a pedestal sink, a tub/shower and basket-weave tile flooring.

Another bedroom has access to the same bathroom. This bedroom has a dormer window nook, a decorative fireplace and a deep single-door closet. The other two bedrooms have hardwood flooring and single-door closets. A second bathroom accessible from the wide hallway has a tub/shower, a single-sink vanity and a window nook with built-in drawers and cabinetry.

A hidden staircase provides access to the attic, which has been finished into additional living space. This room could be a bedroom as there is a walk-in closet and single-door closet. There are also built-in bookcases that surround a window. The ceiling is angled and there are attic access doors. The space has heat and cooling.

An open stairwell from the foyer leads down to the basement. At the landing, there is a side entry to the house and a half bathroom. Continuing down to the basement, there is a workshop or garden room behind glass-panel doors. A possible recreation room has painted floor-joist ceiling and an epoxy floor. An unfinished room has the original laundry hook-ups, a laundry chute and storage options. A separate room has the heating and cooling systems, including the boiler furnace.

