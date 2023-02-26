Home offers elegant versatility

Flexible floor plan design allows for a first-floor bedroom, an upstairs family room and sunny morning room options within this two-story home built by Inverness.

Listed for $610,000 by Sibcy Cline Realtors, the brick-stone-and-plank, two-story at 10934 Ruston Glen Court has about 3,906 square feet of living space. Located within the Weatherstone Estates neighborhood of Washington Twp., the property is located on a cul-de-sac within walking distance of a park and common areas. Stack-stones trim garden beds and a concrete driveway leads up to the oversized, three-car garage. A mental fence surrounds the backyard and evergreen trees surround part of the paver-brick patio for added privacy. Lanterns accents column entry to the courtyard-like patio that has a built-in gas fire pit and a gas grill with added stone counterspace.

A covered front entry opens into a two-story foyer with quality vinyl flooring. Open to the left is a formal living room or sitting room and to the right is the formal dining room with a tray ceiling and chair rail.

Wrought-iron spindles with wooden rails accent the catwalk that crosses over the foyer and wrap around the semi-open staircase to the second floor and the basement. The foyer leads to the great room with a tray ceiling that has built-in speakers and extra canister lighting. A stack-stone gas fireplace with a stone hearth and mantel is flanked by two windows and is the centerpiece to the room. Square columns accent the corners of the great room and offset the space from the kitchen and walkway to other areas of the main level. Opposite corners of the great room have been softened with diagonal wall space with built-in art work nooks.

Double doors open from the walkway into a bonus flex-space that has a double-door closet and rear-facing windows. This space could be a first-floor bedroom or private study or hobby area. There is a half bathroom nearby and a walk-in guest closet.

Open from the great room and separated by flooring treatment, the kitchen features three walls of cabinetry with quartz counters. Some of the hanging cabinets have glass-panel doors and there is space for a coffee station and baking area. There is a walk-in pantry closet. A window is above the sink and an island has an extended counter that allows breakfast bar seating for up to four. Stainless-steel appliances include a range, microwave, a dishwasher and a refrigerator. Part of the cabinetry and counters extend past the kitchen and creates a peninsula divide between the kitchen and morning room. Currently set up as a breakfast area, the morning room has a double tray ceiling and a wall of rectangular windows that look out over the backyard. Sliding patio doors open out to the paver-brick patio and outdoor kitchen area. The morning room could be used as a sunny Florida sitting space as the kitchen is spacious enough for a dining area.

Four bedrooms, two full bathrooms and a laundry room are located upstairs and accessible from the open catwalk hallway. The stairwell opens into the hallway with wrought-iron spindle accents that also wrap around the elevated loft family room. Three steps up from the hallway is the bonus space that could be an upstairs recreation room. Windows fill the room with natural light and there are media or furniture nooks.

Two bedrooms and a full bathroom are located at the end of the catwalk. Both bedrooms have walk-in closets and the bath features a tub/shower with ceramic-tile surround and a double-sink vanity.

Opposite side off the catwalk are two more bedrooms and the laundry room. Double doors open at the end of the hallway into the main bedroom, which has a double tray ceiling and two walk-in closets. Double doors open into the private bathroom, which includes a walk-in, ceramic-tile shower with ceramic-tile bench seat, glass doors and double shower heads. A heart-shaped whirlpool tub is tucked into a corner and the extended vanity has solid-surface counters and double-sinks.

An open stairwell leads from the great room down to the basement, which has a door to closet off the unfinished space. The full basement is plumbed for a full bathroom and has plenty of space for additional living space. The mechanical systems include a geo-thermal heating and cooling system and a water softener.

WASHINGTON TWP.

Price: $610,000

No open house

Directions: State Route 48 south of Social Row to right on Ensley, right on Summerford Place and left on Ruston Glen Court

Highlights: About 3,906 sq. ft., 4-5 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 1 half bath, gas fireplace, volume ceilings, morning room, loft family room, ceramic-tile shower, walk-in closets, full unfinished basement, plumbed for bath, geothermal HVCA, paver-brick patio, gas grill, gas fire pit, 3-car garage, cul-de-sac

For more information:

Mark Davison

Sibcy Cline Realtors

937-750-7653

Website: www.mdavison.agents.sibcycline.com