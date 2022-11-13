Home ideal for entertaining, relaxation

BreakingNews
FEATURE HOME
By Kathy Tyler
1 hour ago

FEATURE HOME:

1015 HILLCREST DRIVE, CONCORD TWP.

Flexible living space offers spacious areas for entertaining or secluded space for quiet relaxation all within the main level. This sprawling two-story sits on a double parcel, neighboring the county club entrance.

Listed for $499,000 by Keller Williams Home Town Realty, the 3,900-square-foot, brick-and-frame two-story at 1015 Hillcrest Drive is on a corner lot with a mature tree-line that wraps the back and side yard for added privacy. A paved driveway leads to the side-entry, three-car garage. A stone path leads from the extra parking pad to a large courtyard patio surrounded by a stone wall. A covered porch stretches across the front of the house, protecting the formal entry and the service entry to the garage.

Once inside, the leaded-glass front door opens into a foyer with tile flooring and wainscoting. A semi-open staircase is accented by a spindled railing. Directly to the right, the formal living room has wood flooring and several large windows. There is a fireplace with a wood mantel and one wall has built-in cabinetry and bookcases.

To the left, matching wainscoting wraps around the formal dining room that passes through into the kitchen through a swinging door.

Straight off the foyer is the family room, which is the centerpiece to the main level as all the other social areas flow from this area. A brick fireplace is flanked by built-in bookcases and cabinetry. Oversized sliding patio doors open from the family room to the four-season room, which is also accessible from the breakfast room.

A cathedral ceiling with skylights peaks above the four-season room, which has a wall of windows and access to the courtyard patio. Windows wrap around one corner and end at a long counter bar with white cabinets beneath. The counter bar has a sink and an appliance nook. The room has track lighting and a ceiling paddle fan.

Three walls have white cabinetry and granite counter. Triple windows are above the double sink and appliances include a range, dishwasher, microwave and refrigerator. A planning station has a media nook above and room for a coffee station. An elevated peninsula counter offers breakfast bar seating for six and divides the kitchen from the breakfast room. A pantry closet is off the breakfast room, as is a short hallway that leads to the interior entrance to the garage.

Tucked off the family is a short hallway that leads to a half bathroom with pedestal sink, the access to the basement and ends at the entrance to the first-floor bedroom. The main bedroom has a built-in media center, a walk-in closet with built-in organizers, access to the laundry room and access to the full bathroom. The bathroom has a double-sink vanity with make-up desk, a walk-in shower and a walk-in closet. The laundry room has a wash tub, hanging cabinetry and a window.

Three spacious bedrooms and a full bathroom are located upstairs. One bedroom has two double-door closets and a private access to the divided bathroom. A single sink and toilet are just off the bedroom, and a door opens into the other half of the bath that includes a tub/shower and a second sink. The bathroom has hallway access as well.

Two other bedrooms have a double-door closet and one room has hardwood flooring.

CONCORD TWP.

Price: $499,000

No Open House

Directions: County Road 25A to Swailes Road to Peters Road to Hillcrest Drive

Highlights: About 3,900 sq. ft., 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 2 half baths, eat-in kitchen, 2 fireplaces, four-season room, wet bar, wood floors, built-ins, first-floor main bedroom, semi-finished basement, oversized 3-car garage, 0.72-acre lot, stone and concrete patio, hot-water steam heat, central air conditioning

For more information

Pam Bornhorst

Keller Williams Home Town Realty

(937) 361-4750

Website: www.bornforhomes.com

