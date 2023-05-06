Captivating English Tudor home reflects excellence

A breezeway has access to the terrace and leads to the kitchen and has access to the three-car garage and basement stairwell. The kitchen has been updated with cherry cabinetry that offers storage space for just about every appliance. Open nooks offer space for small appliances and coffee stations. A double sink is below a window and there is a gas cooktop, wall ovens and sub-zero refrigerator. A corner walk-in pantry is across from the cookbook shelves. The dining area has a bay bump-out with three windows and a tray ceiling above. The cabinetry extends into the dining area and offers a wet-bar area with glass-panel hanging cabinets and drawers. A peninsula counter divides the kitchen from the dining area and is surrounded by additional cabinets and drawers. Dark granite counters complement the cherry cabinetry.

The second-floor great room was converted into the primary bedroom with a redesigned full bathroom and walk-in closet with laundry. Cathedral wood trusses with wrought-iron accents cross over the barrel ceiling and lunette arches branch above the windows. A gas fireplace has dentil stone accents and a stone mantel. A couple of steps up from the great room are the updated redesigned pass-through closet and divided full bath. A vanity has two bowl sinks on a quartz counter opposite a wall of built-in storage. The walk-in shower has ceramic-tile surround with mosaic-tile accents and glass doors.

Two additional bedrooms have private full bathrooms. One bedroom features a dressing nook with closets and built-in make-up desk and mirrors. There is a gas fireplace with a stucco mantel and ceramic-tile surround that matches the colorful Rookwood-tile accents of the full bathroom. The bath has a pedestal sink of seafoam green with matching tub/shower and ceramic-tile floor. The umbrella ceiling curves to the corners where there are built-in mirrored medicine cabinets.

The other bedroom has a walk-in closet, built-in display nook and private bathroom with tub/shower and pedestal sink.

A door off the loft-like hallway opens to the third-floor stairwell, which features a flexible room currently used as a hobby area. Across the hallway is a full bathroom with tub/shower and single sink. There is also walk-in attic access.

The basement has been finished into what was once the billiards room with a decorative fireplace with brick surround. The room has three large leaded-glass box windows with tile sills and deep window well access. The ceiling has a barrel effect with rope molding. There is a half bathroom, walk-in storage room, storm shelter, and unfinished mechanical room that leads to a workshop room. The other unfinished room has one of three heating and cooling systems, the laundry hook-ups with laundry chute access and folding counters.

KETTERING

Price: $1,135,000

No Open House

Directions: West Stroop or West Dorothy Lane to Southern Boulevard to Blossom Hearth Road to Springdale Drive

Highlights: About 5,242 sq. ft., 4 bedrooms, 4 full baths, 2 half baths, 4 fireplaces, updated kitchen, hardwood floors, study, enclosed patio, recreation room, updated bathroom, third-floor flexible space, cathedral ceilings, wrought-iron accents, leaded-glass windows, 2 laundry areas, updated plumbing and electric, 3 HVAC systems, paver-brick terrace patio, pergola, screen-enclosed deck, 2 water fountains, two-story garden building, 3-car garage, circular driveway. 2.59 acres

For more information:

Tobias and Maura Schmitt

Berkshire Hathaway Home Services Professional Realty

937-554-6198

Website: www.finelivingrealtors.com