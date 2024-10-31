WATCH: Reporter tries ‘Picklewich’ from Jimmy John’s

Attention all pickle lovers! Jimmy John’s has launched the “Picklewich,” featuring a kosher dill pickle that replaces the bread of its Turkey or Vito sandwiches
