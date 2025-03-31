‘Steel Magnolias’ to bloom on stage in Springfield

After offerings as varied as “Macbeth” and “The Crucible” to “SpongeBob the Musical,” producer Theresa Lauricella found “Steel Magnolias would be a refreshing contrast, especially in this season and stresses it isn’t just for the ladies.

“(It brings) a heartfelt exploration of friendship, resilience and the strength of women. While its bittersweet story carries deep emotion, it feels fresh and spring-like, offering a distinctive shift in tone and subject matter for our spring season,” she said. “‘Steel Magnolias’ features universal themes in a heartfelt and hilarious way. These strong, witty characters will resonate with anyone, regardless of gender.”

With a range of characters who frequent Truvy’s beauty salon to be cast, the production turned to a group with over 150 years of theatrical experience collectively. Lauricella said their collective talent and unique perspectives make this portrayal of the play truly special.

Krissy Brown, Nancy Mahoney, Jill Parker, Emily Parsons, Lorrie Sparrow-Knapp and Lindsey Tomlin lead the cast, while students are part of the backstage team helping craft this production.

A lot of people may know the title from the popular film that starred huge names like Julia Roberts, Sally Field, Dolly Parton and Daryl Hannah. But Mahoney, who portrays Clairee, said this cast isn’t trying to match those performances.

“I think this cast has done an excellent job of making those characters their own,” she said. “The audience members get to create their own vision of the landscape, the men and the dog in the lives of these six women, and the homes and the church where the events play out. This allows the spotlight to fall on the relationships among these women and that’s really the story.

Parker, who will play M’Lynn, agrees the movie adaptation of the play has become iconic so much so that people may overlook the meaning in the name “Steel Magnolias.”

“The women in this show represent that symbol of the south; they are lovely from blossom to bloom to season’s end, but they are also unbreakable. Each character is a role model of grace and beauty and resilience, which makes this play perpetually relevant,” said Parker.

MORE DETAILS

Tickets cost $15 for adults and $12 for students and seniors. For more information, go to pac.clarkstate.edu/shows/2024-2025/.