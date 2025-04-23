Springfield HS to perform creepy, kooky ‘Addams Family’ musical

From a single-panel comic to a beloved 1960s television series to the movies and stage, Gomez, Morticia, Pugsley, Wednesday, Uncle Fester and Lurch have entertained generations. Now with the recent hit television series “Wednesday,” based on the family daughter, a new audience is discovering the eccentric and macabre family, with even preschool-age kids wearing her on shirts and book bags.

Director Blythe Lavender likes giving her students a say in the shows they do and she was delighted with their choice.

“It’s very popular with high school students. It’s funny and has a big ensemble cast with interesting things for actors and dancers and that’s what we like to do,” Lavender said.

Add in a wide variety of props, creative sets and colorful costumes and it makes for a smooth production the cast and crew are enjoying and that effort should be validated at show time. Lavender said there’s even a nod to the “Wednesday” series in one of the costumes.

Konnor Porter is letting his role of Uncle Fester go to his head, literally. He plans to shave his head bald to match the hairless character’s look.

“It’s an insanely funny thing to do,” said Porter, who has sported the look before. Instead of saying the old stage phrase “break a leg” in hopes of a good show, some of his castmates plan to rub his head for good luck.

With its spooky atmosphere, the crew has had fun creating the props, from gravestones to torches, some being reutilized from past shows. Crew member James Powell is enthused about the attention to detail such as the remote-control rat he’s eager to operate.

Crew stage manager senior Max Shelton is excited to share the work, helping build many of the sets and adding details like a giant lion head – used in a recent production of “The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe” – and a center stage stained glass window of a rose with a pipe organ around it as well as a detailed mausoleum.

“I’m so excited, it’s one of my favorites,” Shelton said. “I love the music and the gothic theme. This show captures it all.”

HOW TO GO

What: ‘The Addams Family’ musical

Where: John Legend Theater, 700 S. Limestone St., Springfield

Tickets: $17.82 for adults and $12.62 for students and seniors. To purchase tickets or for more information, go to www.onthestage.tickets/the-john-legend-theater.

More details: Springfield High’s theater season will wrap up with a student-led production of “A Raisin in the Sun at 7 p.m. May 9 and 2 p.m. May 10 at the school.